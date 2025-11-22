Controversy Erupts As Jamie Smith Given Out Caught Down the Leg off Brendan Doggett in Ashes 2025 Perth Test [WATCH]

In the 1st Test of Ashes 2025 in Perth, a controversial decision from the third umpire sent Jamie Smith back to the pavilion.

Ashes 2025 Perth Test: Jamie Smith Given Out Caught in a Highly Debated Call

The incident happened during the 28th over of second innings. Brendan Doggett bowled a short ball down the leg side, and Jamie Smith went for the pull. There was a clear gap between the bat and the ball, so at first it looked not out, and even the initial reaction suggested no real contact.

Jamie Smith started to walk before coming back after this hotly discussed moment. So what's your call here?#Ashes | #DRSChallenge | @Westpac pic.twitter.com/FpiqM6U6uM — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) November 22, 2025

But once Australia took the review, things became confusing. The RTS showed a small spike, but it appeared after the ball had already passed the bat, making it look like there was no edge at all.

However, after taking his time and checking the angles, third umpire decided the spike came from the bat, since nothing else was close to the ball. Smith had started walking off when he saw the spike on the big screen, then paused and waited, but eventually had to leave after being given out.

Doggett ended up getting the wicket, and Jamie Smith walked back for 15 off 25 balls. The decision is expected to be debated for a long time.

Simon Taufel Backs Third Umpire’s Call on Jamie Smith

Former umpire Simon Taufel, via Channel 7, explained why the third umpire was right to give Jamie Smith out. He said that according to the conclusive evidence protocol for RTS, a clear spike appearing up to one frame after the ball passes the bat is enough to confirm an edge. In this incident, that exact evidence was present.

Taufel added that the third umpire took longer than necessary to make the call, even though the broadcast team was trying to help by slowing down and adjusting the frames. Despite the delay, Taufel believes the correct decision was eventually made. With a spike showing just after the ball went past the bat, the batter had to be given out.

“For me, the correct decision was made. A spike RTS after one frame past the bat, the batter has got to go,” Simon Taufel said.

England Set a Target of 205 for Australia

There has been plenty of drama and action in just two days of the Ashes 2025 1st Test. England batted first and were bowled out for 172 in their first innings. Australia then came in to bat, and England’s bowlers dominated, taking nine wickets on Day 1 and the final wicket early the next morning to bowl Australia out for 132.

In England’s second innings, the start was again shaky as Zak Crawley was dismissed in the first over. After that, Ollie Pope and Ben Duckett steadied the innings with a 65 run partnership and looked comfortable. But the game turned quickly as England collapsed from 65-1 to 76-5. Ben Stokes was also dismissed soon after, leaving them at 88-6.

A controversial decision involving Jamie Smith pushed England further into trouble at 104-7. However, the lower order played an important role by adding 60 valuable runs. England ended their innings with a lead of 204 runs.

