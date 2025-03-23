Harshit Rana Shouts at Rinku Singh After Misfield During KKR vs RCB IPL 2025 Clash [WATCH]

It was a difficult night for KKR, and Harshit Rana even lost his cool on the field.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru shocked everyone by defeating KKR in their first match of IPL 2025. Playing at Eden Gardens, RCB beat the defending champions by seven wickets. KKR scored 174 runs while batting first, but Bengaluru chased the target comfortably in just 16.2 overs.

It was a difficult night for KKR, and Harshit Rana even lost his cool on the field. RCB batted with confidence from the beginning and didn’t face much trouble, which made it frustrating for KKR’s bowlers as they were hit all over the ground.

Rinku Singh’s Misfield Frustrates Harshit Rana

During the second innings, on the fifth ball of the 15th over, Harshit Rana lost his cool on the field. Rajat Patidar flicked a shot towards point. Rinku Singh made a sloppy effort to stop the ball with one hand, but it slipped past him and went for a boundary. This made Rana really angry, and he was seen shouting loudly in frustration.

In that over, Rajat Patidar smashed Harshit Rana for four boundaries, scoring 19 runs off him. It just wasn’t Rana’s day, as he ended up conceding 32 runs in his three overs.

RCB Secure Comfortable Win Over KKR

Talking about the match, KKR batted first and scored 174/8 in their 20 overs. Captain Ajinkya Rahane made 56 runs, Sunil Narine scored 44, and Angkrish Raghuvanshi added 30. At one stage, when Rahane and Narine were batting, it looked like KKR would easily score over 200. RCB bowlers performed well by preventing KKR from posting a huge total. Krunal Pandya was the star bowler as he took three wickets for 29 runs. Josh Hazlewood also performed well and took two wickets for 22 runs. Rasikh Salam, Suyash Sharma, and Yash Dayal got one wicket each.

RCB batted strongly while chasing. Phil Salt scored 56 runs from 31 balls. After the powerplay, they were already 80 for no loss, which put them in a strong position. Virat Kohli made 59 runs, and Rajat Patidar scored 34 runs from just 16 balls. RCB easily chased the target of 175 runs in 16.2 overs and won the match by seven wickets.

