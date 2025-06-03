News
England players were seen arriving on the bike for the third ENG vs WI ODI at the Kennington Oval in London.
Hilarious Scenes As England Players Arrive on Bikes Due to Traffic for the 3rd ENG vs WI ODI in London [WATCH]

Darpan Jain
Last updated: June 3, 2025 - 3 min read

They had to opt for this mode to avoid the traffic that had jammed several roads leading to the stadium.

England players were seen arriving on the bike for the third ENG vs WI ODI at the Kennington Oval in London.

England players were seen arriving on the bike for the third ODI against the West Indies at the Kennington Oval, London. Usually, players arrive on the team bus, but they had to opt for this mode to avoid the traffic that had jammed several roads leading to the stadium.

The heavy traffic meant the bus couldn’t cross the streets and was causing so much delay in the match’s proceedings. Had the English player waited longer, a further delay could have happened, so they opted for a one-of-a-kind entry in London.

Even the West Indies players were late to arrive on the ground, as they were stuck in traffic on their way. That meant the toss had to be delayed, as the West Indies were still absent, and when they arrived, they required some time to get match-ready.

This is one of the most bizarre reasons for a delay in the game, probably the first time such an incident has happened in international cricket. Finally, the players have arrived on the ground, and the game will start half an hour later than the scheduled time.

England hope to complete a whitewash in the 3rd ENG vs WI ODI

England won the previous two games of the three-match ODI series against the West Indies. They will look to register another victory and complete a whitewash against the West Indies in London.

After winning the toss, England have opted to bowl first in overcast conditions. They will look to exploit the conditions and snare a few early wickets to put the opponent under pressure.

Last time, England conceded a big total in the first innings in the second ODI, allowing the West Indies batters to score freely. Fortunately, Joe Root played a tremendous knock to take England over the line, but this is an area they will look to improve.

They will also look to improve their position in the ICC rankings and strengthen their chances of automatic qualification for the 2027 World Cup. Currently, England are placed eighth in the ODI rankings, and a win here will help them scale higher in this standings table.

