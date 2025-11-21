India A Knocked Out After Wasting Huge Reprieve in Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025 Semi-Final [WATCH]

Bangladesh A won the Super Over.

In a brainfade finish at the Rising Stars Cup 2025 semi-final, India A was given a second chance to stake a claim for the title by Bangladesh A in Doha on Friday, November 21. However, India A couldn’t make the most of the opportunity.

India A Knocked Out of Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025

Needing just four runs off the last ball, Harsh Dubey swept the ball hard, only to send it straight to the long-on fielder. The fielder’s throw to the wicket-keeper was wayward, missing the stumps in a crucial run-out attempt as Dubey was sprinting for a second run. The batters seized the opportunity and managed to scramble a single, levelling the scores and forcing the high-stakes encounter into a super over.

The error from Bangladesh A’s fielding at the death proved costly as the game entered a Super Over. However, India A batters faltered again in the Super Over, losing two wickets without scoring.

