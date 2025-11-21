News
IPL
Indian Cricket Team
Women's World Cup 2025
International Cricket
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Watch
Interviews
Social Reactions
Contact
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
News
IPL
Indian Cricket Team
More
India A vs Bangladesh A IND A vs BAN A Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025
watch

India A Knocked Out After Wasting Huge Reprieve in Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025 Semi-Final [WATCH]

Aditya Ighe
Aditya Ighe
Last updated: November 21, 2025
1 min read

Bangladesh A won the Super Over.

India A vs Bangladesh A IND A vs BAN A Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025

In a brainfade finish at the Rising Stars Cup 2025 semi-final, India A was given a second chance to stake a claim for the title by Bangladesh A in Doha on Friday, November 21. However, India A couldn’t make the most of the opportunity.

India A Knocked Out of Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025

Needing just four runs off the last ball, Harsh Dubey swept the ball hard, only to send it straight to the long-on fielder. The fielder’s throw to the wicket-keeper was wayward, missing the stumps in a crucial run-out attempt as Dubey was sprinting for a second run. The batters seized the opportunity and managed to scramble a single, levelling the scores and forcing the high-stakes encounter into a super over.

Watch the blunder here:

The error from Bangladesh A’s fielding at the death proved costly as the game entered a Super Over. However, India A batters faltered again in the Super Over, losing two wickets without scoring.

ALSO READ:

More to follow…

News
IPL
Indian Cricket Team
Women's World Cup 2025
International Cricket
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Watch
Interviews
Social Reactions
Contact
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy.