KL Rahul Dismissed by Jomel Warrican With an Unplayable 8.4° Turning Delivery, Left Stunned in Disbelief in IND vs WI 2nd Test [WATCH]

KL Rahul dismissed by Jomel Warrican with an unplayable 8.4° turning delivery, left stunned in disbelief during IND vs WI 2nd Test at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.

KL Rahul Dismissed by Jomel Warrican With an Unplayable 8.4° Turning Delivery

During the 18th over of the first innings, Jomel Warrican made an early breakthrough, by dismissing KL Rahul. A nicely tossed-up delivery outside off lured Rahul down the track, but it spun away sharply. The keeper reacted instantly, removing the bails before Rahul could get back. Earlier, he had gone after Khary Pierre, smashing a six, but Warrican at the other end outsmarted him. After a century in the previous Test, KL managed just 38 in this innings. Replays showed that the ball turned sharply by 8.4°.

ALSO READ:

India 94-1 After First Session on Day 1

India got off to a solid start in the first session of Day 1 of the Delhi Test, reaching 94-1 in 28 overs. Yashasvi Jaiswal remained unbeaten on 40, looking confident at the crease, while Sai Sudharsan supported him well, unbeaten on 16. After electing to bat first, India’s openers KL Rahul and Jaiswal started cautiously, focusing on technique and leaving balls outside off to settle in against the new ball.

Once they settled in, both started to play more freely, rotating the strike and hitting any loose balls, keeping the runs coming. Rahul, who was looking in good form, was eventually stumped by Jomel Warrican for 38 after being fooled by a well-flighted delivery that spun away. After Rahul’s dismissal, Sai Sudharsan and Jaiswal took control, building a steady partnership, playing the spinners confidently, using their feet effectively, and keeping India’s momentum going.

IND vs WI Playing XIs for 2nd Test

Shubman Gill won the toss for the first time as India’s Test captain and chose to bat first. India fielded the same playing XI, while West Indies made two changes, with Tevin Imlach and Anderson Phillip coming in for Brandon King and Johann Layne.

India: Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill(c), Dhruv Jurel(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj.

West Indies: John Campbell, Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Alick Athanaze, Shai Hope, Roston Chase(c), Tevin Imlach(w), Justin Greaves, Jomel Warrican, Khary Pierre, Anderson Phillip, Jayden Seales.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.