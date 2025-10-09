Kranti Gaud Grabs Stunning Return Catch To Dismiss In-form Tazmin Brits In INDW vs SAW Women’s World Cup 2025 [WATCH]

She has already snared four wickets in two matches of the mega ICC event.

India’s latest pace sensation, Kranti Gaud, has caught an one-handed stunner of her own bowling to send back South Africa’s Tazmin Brits into the pavilion in just the third over of the second innings. The 34-year-old was coming on the back of a match-winning century in their latest clash against New Zealand.

Watch Kranti Gaud’s unbelievable catch here:

Tazmin Brits falls for her first duck in WODIs and it took something special from Kranti Gaud to make it happen. 🔥



Details of Women’s World Cup 2025

India Have Rocked South Africa With Crucial Breakthroughs in Women’s World Cup 2025

After being invited to bat first, the hosts struggled to put up a fighting total on the scoreboard and kept losing wickets at regular intervals. The formidable opening pair of vice-captain Smriti Mandhana and Pratika Rawal once again flopped to provide a crucial start, while skipper Harmanpreet Kaur and star batter Jemimah Rodrigues also continued their lean patch of form.

However, a match-turning 88-run partnership between the wicketkeeper-batter Richa Ghosh (94) and all-rounder Sneh Rana (33) changed the momentum in their favour and powered India’s total to 251. Ghosh unfortunately missed her well-deserved maiden international hundred, but played a smashing innings, which included 11 boundaries and four sixes at a strike rate of 122.07.

In response, the Proteas also could not manage to get off to a strong start as India’s bowling unit stepped up at the right time to hand them some crucial breakthroughs. After Goud, all other bowlers of the Indian lineup have also picked up a wicket each in quick succession to keep the hosts well in charge of the match.

At the time of writing, South Africa are at 91/5 in 25 overs, with captain Laura Wolvaardt (46) and Chloe Tryon (1) at the crease.

Dream Run of Kranti Gaud Continues

Since her international debut in May 2025, the 22-year-old has been a great asset to the Women in Blue’s squad, specifically in the ODI setup. The youngster has already bagged 19 wickets in 10 matches, at an impressive economy of 5.04.

Notably, her stunning stats also feature an astonishing six-wicket haul in the third England Women vs India Women overseas ODI fixture in Chester-le-Street. The bowler has also carried on the blazing momentum into her maiden World Cup appearance.

After scalping the first wicket of Team India against Sri Lanka in the tournament-opener, the bowler produced another brilliant show against the arch-rivals Pakistan in the subsequent clash. She snared three crucial wickets and conceded just 20 runs in her 10-over quota at a miraculous economy rate of 2.00.

