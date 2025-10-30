Marnus Labuschagne Nearly Traps Steve Smith LBW in an Engaging Faceoff Ahead of the Ashes 2025 [WATCH]

In the Sheffield Shield match between Queensland and New South Wales at The Gabba in Brisbane, Marnus Labuschagne almost trapped Steve Smith LBW in an exciting faceoff ahead of the Ashes 2025.

Marnus Labuschagne Nearly Traps Steve Smith LBW in an Engaging Faceoff Ahead of the Ashes 2025

The faceoff between Marnus Labuschagne, representing Queensland, and Steve Smith from New South Wales took place during the first innings of the match. Labuschagne came into the attack in the 25th over and started bowling to Smith in the 31st, shortly after Smith walked in following the dismissal of William Salzmann. Labuschange bowled tight lines and even trapped Smith for an LBW appeal.

A few deliveries moved away from the off stump, which Smith left in his trademark style, while some he defended solidly and even smashed one straight down the ground for a boundary. It turned out to be an entertaining and friendly battle between the two close mates.

Steve Smith Shines with a Brilliant 118 at The Gabba

Steve Smith went on to score a superb 118 off 176 balls, hitting 20 fours and a six. Marnus Labuschagne bowled 13 overs, including four maidens, conceding just 33 runs and taking the wicket of Kurtis Patterson.

New South Wales declared their first innings at 429 for 7, with Steve Smith scoring 118 and Kurtis Patterson making 122.

In reply, Queensland reached 133 for 2, but Marnus Labuschagne could not make an impact, getting out for just four off six balls. Usman Khawaja played well for Queensland, scoring 87, and he, along with Smith and Labuschagne, is expected to feature in the upcoming Ashes series.

Queensland have lost four wickets for 220 runs, with Jack Clayton and Jimmy Peirson at the crease.

Marnus Labuschagne Leads Sheffield Shield Run Charts

Despite his low score in this match, Marnus Labuschagne remains the top run scorer of the Sheffield Shield season so far. Before this game, he had 341 runs in four innings, including two centuries. With such consistent form, he is likely to be part of the Ashes squad, though his exact batting position, whether opening or at number 3, is yet to be confirmed.

It is good news for Australia as all their experienced batters are in form, with Smith getting a hundred, Marnus Labuschagne scoring two centuries in the tournament so far, and Khawaja making 202 runs in four innings.

