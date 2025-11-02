Nadine de Klerk Acrobatics Send Back Amanjot Kaur In SA vs IND Women’s World Cup 2025 Final [WATCH]

The South Africans stemmed the flow of runs in the middle overs of the Final.

Catch that if you can. Well, think a hundred times before you say that to Nadine de Klerk. The South African all-rounder grabbed a stunning catch to dismiss Amanjot Kaur in the Final of the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 in Navi Mumbai. The dismissal came at a crucial juncture, after the Protea women had built some pressure on the hosts by stemming the flow of runs.

The dismissal occurred on the first ball of the 44th over. Nadine de Klerk bowled a slower delivery to Amanjot, who wasn’t quite expecting it. The Indian all-rounder put bat to ball in an attempt to put the ball past de Klerk, but ended up chipping it in the air. Deepti Sharma ducked to let the ball pass, but Nadine de Klerk took a stunning one-handed catch to send Amanjot back. The catch was a wonderful display of acrobatics and agility of the Protea all-rounder.

Watch the dismissal which propelled the Indians to be pushed on the backfoot. Post the dismissal, Richa Ghosh came out to the middle and played a beautiful cameo.

Nadine de Klerk Has Good Memories Against India

It does not come as a surprise to see Nadine de Klerk perform against the Women in Blue. The all-rounder was in prolific form when the two sides met in the group stages of the tournament. She carried South Africa home with a stunning knock of 84*, after they were in a tough situation. However, de Klerk has shown the ability to thrive under pressure.

In the Final as well, she bowled nine overs in her spell, giving away just 52 runs in the spell. The 25-year-old showcased some great variations, which helped South Africa to restrict India to a total of 298. Considering the start that the hosts had got off to, the fact that the Proteas managed to restrict them under 300 would be a great achievement.

India were cruising in the initial moments of the match, and were 200 at the 35-over mark. Moreover, From there, the team was not able to score even 100 runs in the next 90 deliveries, and Nadine de Klerk had a huge role to play in the same. Her slower deliveries and impeccable precision helped South Africa cut down the run flow, keeping the target well in reach.

In nine games, the all-rounder has picked as many wickets. But her economy has been under six, which has shown a lot of promise to the camp. Moreover, she has scored 190 runs in the tournament at a strike-rate of almost 137.

