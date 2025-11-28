Priyansh Arya Takes Varun Chakravarthy To the Cleaners With 19-run Over in SMAT 2025 [WATCH]

Varun Chakaravarthy was announced as the captain of Tamil Nadu ahead of the tournament.

The Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT) 2025 fixture between Delhi and Tamil Nadu saw two giant teams clash against one another. Out of all the events in the game, Priyansh Arya tonking Varun Chakaravarthy for 19 runs in the over turned out to be the highlight of the game. The Tamil Nadu skipper is not used to seeing such stroke play against his own bowling.

The series of boundaries occurred in the fifth over of the second innings, when Delhi were chasing a stiff target of 199 runs. The Delhi openers, Priyansh Arya and Yash Dhull were going strong with a score of 32 runs in the first four overs. That was when Varun Chakaravarthy came on to bowl his first over. And he was welcomed in style by the Punjab Kings (PBKS) opener.

Priyansh toyed around with the field placements and took complete advantage of the powerplay. After Dhull took a single off the first delivery, the left-handed batter swept the second ball of the over towards the square-leg boundary. To add to that, the third ball went over the mid-off fielder, and Chakaravarthy did not learn from his mistake. The next ball went out of the park for a maximum.

Though Yash Dhull went on to collect the Player of the Match award after his aggressive knock of 71, it was the guile of Priyansh Arya which set the game up for the Delhi side. The left-handed opener, who is retained by PBKS for the 19th edition of the IPL, scored 35 off just 15 deliveries – exactly what he had been sent out for. His role at the PBKS franchise is also very similar, with him having all the freedom to take the bowlers to the cleaners.

Can Priyansh Arya Replicate the Same For PBKS?

Ability wise, he certainly can! That is exactly the role that the Punjab Kings have assigned to the youngster. Priyansh Arya and Prabhsimran Singh have been given the freedom to play freely, and it has been reaping them rich rewards. It is no secret that the franchise will back the two of their openers to play the same way in the upcoming edition of the IPL.

Priyansh Arya is relatively new to the First-class and List A scheme of things. But when it comes to the shortest format of the game, the 24-year-old is a seasoned campaigner. In 41 T20s so far, he has scored 1,196 runs already with two hundreds and three fifties under his belt. The left-handed opener holds a strike-rate of 171.59 in T20s, which is humongous for an opener.

The Punjab Kings are shaping up well for the IPL 2026 auction, with their retentions bringing a lot of stability on the table. Moreover, the franchise has shown trust in players like Marcus Stoinis and Mitchell Owen – which is a fantastic sign going ahead. But the impact that Priyansh Arya can have at the top of the order can be massive, and can take them ahead in the tournament.

