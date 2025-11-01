Rishabh Pant injury scare — India star suffers another setback on his comeback IND A vs SA A fixture [WATCH]

The wicketkeeper-batter is expected to make a comeback in the Test series against South Africa.

Rishabh Pant Injury seems to be the wicketkeeper-batter’s complete name in recent times. The youngster from Delhi has been on the receiving end of some gruelling injuries recently. To add to that, Rishabh Pant was seen in some discomfort while batting in the second innings of the India A vs South Africa A unofficial Test match in Bengaluru.

The left-handed batter stitched a good partnership with Rajat Patidar before the latter was dismissed with 28 runs to his name. However, as Ayush Badoni walked out to bat, Pant was seen taking some assistance from the team physiotherapist. It was later revealed that the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) skipper had signalled for assistance a few mins before the Patidar dismissal itself.

Watch Rishabh Pant receiving some medical assistance, after reporting some discomfort in his hamstring during the closing hours of the day. The match hangs in the balance, but is slightly tilted towards South Africa A.

Rishabh Pant Injury Scare For India Ahead of South Africa Series

The 28-year-old has a daunting relationship with injuries, to say the least. He was injured twice in the recent Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy, and could not take any part in the fifth and final Test, after a toe-crusher in the fourth Test sent him packing against Chris Woakes. However, the wicketkeeper-batter was in rehabilitation for a few weeks and is expected to comeback to the side against South Africa later this month.

