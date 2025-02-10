KKR Batter Recalled in ILT20 Final After Erroneous Stumping From Azam Khan, Goes On To Play Title-Winning Knock [WATCH]

It was related to a stumping that initially looked clean but had a major twist, eventually impacting the game's outcome.

The drama unfolded in the ILT20 2025 final on the second delivery of the eighth over in the second innings. It was related to a stumping that initially looked clean but had a major twist, eventually impacting the game’s outcome.

Nathan Sowter bowled a down-leg delivery to Rovman Powell, who came down the track but missed his shot. The wicketkeeper Azam Khan collected the ball neatly and quickly removed the bails to find the batter short of his crease.

However, the replays showed that Azam had brought his hands in front of the stumps while grabbing the ball, which is not allowed. It was a touch-and-go, but the TV umpire felt Azam collected the ball beside the stumps and gave it a no-ball.

Powell had almost reached the dugout but was recalled, as he continued his innings, and the free hit went for a maximum to add insult to injury. This was a big moment in a big final as Dubai Capitals were on the right side of the luck this time.

— International League T20 (@ILT20Official) February 9, 2025

Azam Khan’s mistake costs Desert Vipers; Rovman Powell plays a match-winning knock

Azam Khan made a massive blunder behind the sticks, significantly contributing to Desert Vipers’ defeat in the final. Rovman Powell played a fabulous knock and was crucial in guiding his team over the line.

He scored 63 runs in just 38 deliveries, including seven boundaries and three maximums, at a strike rate of 165.79. He was the top scorer for his side and played a vital knock in Dubai Capitals’ maiden title in the competition.

While one fielding error shouldn’t be blamed for the entire contest’s outcome, Azam should have done the basics right, for that’s the least expected from a wicketkeeper. He had ample time to remove the bails but probably got too excited, which resulted in a rookie error.

However, Powell deserves equal credit for making the most of the second chance and playing a tremendous knock under immense pressure. The opposing team had some quality bowlers, but Powell showed great maturity and played a few fabulous shots in the middle with luck on his side.

