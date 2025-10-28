Taskin Ahmed Hits Six but Breaks Own Stump in Bizarre End to BAN vs WI 1st T20I [WATCH]

Bangladesh pacer Taskin Ahmed had a bizarre moment in the middle during the BAN vs WI 1st T20I. With Bangladesh needing 17 runs to win off the last three balls of the match, Taskin launched one maximum over the deep midwicket fences to keep the Tigers alive in the contest. However, unfortunately, he ended up knocking over the stumps with his foot in a bizarre turn of events that led to a premature end to the contest.

Taskin was left befuddled initially and it took him a while to accept what had happened as the West Indies players celebrated. The win has now handed the visitors a 1-0 lead after losing the three-match ODI series 1-0.

Earlier in the match, Taskin contributed with the ball, taking two wickets from his four overs.

Shai Hope’s 46, Jayden Seales and Jason Holder’s bowling exploits held West Indies secure

Speaking about the BAN vs WI 1st T20I, batting first, Shai Hope played a captain’s innings with a quickfire 46 off 28 balls, including one boundary and four maximums. Previously, Alick Athanaze (27*) and Brandon King (36*) gave the visitors a steady start with a fifty-plus stand, scoring 34 and 33 respectively. It was then a late flourish from Rovman Powell who put the final touches, who blasted a fiery 28-ball 44 which helped his side post 165/3 in 20 overs and finish with a competitive total.

Coming to the chase, Bangladesh had a poor start, losing wickets right from the start. The hosts lost their first four wickets within the powerplay, reeling at 41 for 4 in 5.3 overs. They continued losing batters in regular intervals after that, till a brief fightback from Tanzim Hasan Sakib and Nasum Ahmed.

The duo scripted a fifty-run stand, but the duo departed by the 17th over. Taskin Ahmed and Mustafizur Rahman then kept Bangladesh in the hunt deep into the contest till the unfortunate incident which pulled curtains on the contest early and handed West Indies a lead.

