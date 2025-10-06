Yash Dhull Plays Audacious No-Look Upper Cut, Falls to Similar Shot Moments Later in Irani Cup 2025 [WATCH].

The shot that fetched him applause ended up dismissing him later.

Yash Dhull showcased his range in the fourth innings while playing for Rest of India in the Irani Cup 2025 against Vidarbha. One of the best shots came on the second ball of the 58th over when he played an audacious no-look upper cut off Aditya Thakare.

The bowler bowled a short delivery in his body, to which Dhull made some room and guided over the third-man region with an educated edge for a boundary. He didn’t even look back, showing the confidence he had in his stroke and an understanding of where the fielders were.

Unfortunately, he got out on a similar shot a few overs later when Yash Thakur bowled a short delivery again, asking him to clear the ropes. Vidarbha had placed a fielder at the third man precisely for this shot, and Dhull fell for the bait to lose his wicket against the run of play.

2⃣ in 2⃣ 🔥



Yash Thakur has turned it around for Vidarbha 💪



A fine innings of 92 under pressure from Yash Dhull 👏



Scorecard ▶️ https://t.co/DEPrpRoa7a@IDFCFIRSTBank | #IraniCup pic.twitter.com/baaPFBBa7E — BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) October 5, 2025

He timed brilliantly, but it still wasn’t enough to take the ball over the boundary, and Atharva Taide completed a fine running catch to cut his innings short. The shot was on, and Dhull did well to play it wide of the third man, but he succumbed to the very shot that fetched him applause and a boundary a few moments back.

Yash Dhull showed his speciality with a valiant knock in Irani Cup 2025

Yash Dhull has been highly rated since his U19 days due to his ability to maintain his composure in pressure situations and score tough runs for the team. That was again visible in a big run chase in the fourth innings of the Irani Cup 2025.

ALSO READ:

Batting at No.6, Dhull arrived at the crease when Rest of India were struggling at 64/4, which soon became 80/5 and 133/6. However, he kept his end tight and batted with a high intent, scoring 92 runs in just 117 deliveries, comprising eight boundaries and a maximum.

When wickets kept falling from the other end, Dhull accelerated by targeting all the bowlers and was on his way to do the unthinkable. He was frustrated after getting dismissed, resulting in an ugly verbal spat with Yash Thakur, but this innings stamped his authority as a batter.

His credentials have always been encouraging, and he is slowly turning talent into consistency. He would have liked to take his team over the line, but this knock came in the most precarious situation and will remain a talking point for a while.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.