4th in Table, 2 Games Left: How Can RCB Qualify for WPL 2025 Playoffs?

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) started WPL 2025 with two big wins, including a record chase against Gujarat Giants. However, four consecutive losses at home have put their playoff chances in danger.

Right now, RCB is fourth in the points table with four points from six matches. They can reach a maximum of eight points if they win their last two games against UP Warriorz and Mumbai Indians (MI). Gujarat Giants and MI already have eight points, while Delhi Capitals (DC) have secured a playoff spot with ten.

RCB’s Qualification Scenario

With DC already in the playoffs and UP Warriorz out of the race, RCB must win both of their remaining matches to stay in contention. However, just winning may not be enough as net run rate (NRR) will be a big factor.

RCB will also hope that Gujarat Giants defeat MI to make their path slightly easier. They trail behind MI in NRR, so they need a big victory in their last match against MI to have any chance of finishing in the top three. Surpassing Gujarat Giants in NRR will be even more difficult since they must both win the matches by large margins.

Crucial Match Against UP Warriorz

RCB must beat UP Warriorz if they want to stay in the playoff contention. If not, they will be eliminated from the competition. With a victory, they will remain in the chase, and the MI vs Gujarat Giants game will become extremely crucial, as it will determine which team RCB has to surpass in the NRR.

The positive for RCB is that their last game is against MI, which offers them a direct opportunity to move ahead in the standings. They need to deliver their best in the last two games to remain in contention for a playoff.

