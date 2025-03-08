News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
More
4th in Table, 2 Games Left How Can RCB Qualify for WPL 2025 Playoffs
womens-premier-league-wpl
Last updated: March 8, 2025

4th in Table, 2 Games Left: How Can RCB Qualify for WPL 2025 Playoffs?

Sagar Paul
Sagar Paul

They can reach a maximum of eight points if they win their last two games against UP Warriorz and Mumbai Indians (MI).

4th in Table, 2 Games Left How Can RCB Qualify for WPL 2025 Playoffs

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) started WPL 2025 with two big wins, including a record chase against Gujarat Giants. However, four consecutive losses at home have put their playoff chances in danger.

Right now, RCB is fourth in the points table with four points from six matches. They can reach a maximum of eight points if they win their last two games against UP Warriorz and Mumbai Indians (MI). Gujarat Giants and MI already have eight points, while Delhi Capitals (DC) have secured a playoff spot with ten.

RCB’s Qualification Scenario

With DC already in the playoffs and UP Warriorz out of the race, RCB must win both of their remaining matches to stay in contention. However, just winning may not be enough as net run rate (NRR) will be a big factor.

RCB will also hope that Gujarat Giants defeat MI to make their path slightly easier. They trail behind MI in NRR, so they need a big victory in their last match against MI to have any chance of finishing in the top three. Surpassing Gujarat Giants in NRR will be even more difficult since they must both win the matches by large margins.

ALSO READ:

Crucial Match Against UP Warriorz

RCB must beat UP Warriorz if they want to stay in the playoff contention. If not, they will be eliminated from the competition. With a victory, they will remain in the chase, and the MI vs Gujarat Giants game will become extremely crucial, as it will determine which team RCB has to surpass in the NRR.

The positive for RCB is that their last game is against MI, which offers them a direct opportunity to move ahead in the standings. They need to deliver their best in the last two games to remain in contention for a playoff.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

RCB
Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women
WPL
WPL 2025

Related posts

Delhi Capitals Brutally Mock RCB Over Deleted Tweet; Rivalry Begins Ahead of IPL 2025

Delhi Capitals Brutally Mock RCB Over Deleted Tweet; Rivalry Begins Ahead of IPL 2025

March 2, 2025
Chandra Moulee Das
Aakash Chopra observed that RCB Women performance at home during the WPL 2025 season has been as disappointing as Pakistan's.

‘Their Home Doesn’t Suit Them’: Former India Player Compares THIS Indian T20 Team to Pakistan’s performance in Champions Trophy 2025

Both teams have identical troubles.
March 1, 2025
Chandra Moulee Das
WPL 2025 Qualification Scenarios Who will Make the Playoffs in the Women's Premier League after GJ-W vs DEL-W

WPL 2025 Qualification Scenarios: Who will Make the Playoffs in the Women’s Premier League?

The race for the first spot will be a fierce battle between three teams.
2:01 am
Sagar Paul
Young Australia Prodigy Replaces Sri Lanka Veteran at UP Warriorz for WPL 2025

Young Australia Prodigy Replaces Sri Lanka Veteran at UP Warriorz for WPL 2025

February 27, 2025
Sagar Paul

‘We Are Sorry’ – Smriti Mandhana Apologizes To This RCB Star After Their Loss Against UP Warriorz in WPL 2025

She scored 90*(56) against UP Warriors following her 81(43) facing Mumbai Indians.
February 25, 2025
Sreejita Sen
Sneh Rana took three wickets while conceding 27 runs in her three-over spell, leaving the opponent puzzled.

RCB Star Apologises After Live Tweets Emerged During WPL 2025 Match

Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s official X account made a hype post on Rana’s brilliant bowling during the second innings.
February 25, 2025
Darpan Jain
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy