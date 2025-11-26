5 Players Who Could Fetch The Highest Bids in WPL 2026 Auction 

The WPL 2026 auction is on November 27 in Delhi.

The WPL 2026 auction is a night away, and the stage for Women’s cricket keeps getting bigger. The inaugural mega auction for the Women’s Premier League in Delhi is expected to attract huge bids for some of the players, including three stars from India.

Let’s dive into five players who could fetch the highest bids in the WPL 2026 auction.

Meg Lanning

The list couldn’t start with a better name. Meg Lanning took Delhi Capitals to all three finals of WPL, but luck was not in her favour. Eventually, she was left out of DC retained players 2026 list. The franchise will look to acquire her back, given that she’s smashing centuries for fun in Australia.

One of the best we've ever seen!



Meg Lanning has her second BIG BASH CENTURY! #WBBL11 pic.twitter.com/MpHnBpoKLq — Weber Women's Big Bash League (@WBBL) November 20, 2025

But the global exposure also means the 33-year-old Lanning will attract lucrative bids in the WPL 2026 auction.

Deepti Sharma

Fresh off the ODI World Cup 2025 as the Player of the Series, Deepti Sharma is truly an all-in-one player. During the coveted final, the 28-year-old struck a half-century as well as took a five-wicket haul. But, she was released by the UP Warriorz Women, despite leading the team in the last season.

Deepti is established as a skilful all-rounder. With her right-arm off-break, she emerged as the leading wicket-taker (22) in the World Cup. The left-handed batter is also among the top 20 scorers with 200+ runs and three half-centuries. Her statistics define that she steps up in crucial moments, and it’s a rare quality that most teams in the WPL 2026 auction will look to cover their bases with.

Amelia Kerr

The young all-rounder from New Zealand, Amelia Kerr, has tons of experience up her sleeve. The 25-year-old performed well in the World Cup, snatching eight wickets and scoring 130-odd runs. However, she was released by the defending champions, Mumbai Indians. They will look to win her back – the leading wicket-taker from their second title-winning campaign.

Undoubtedly, all four other teams will also look to acquire Kerr in the upcoming WPL 2026 auction. Her T20I form with the bat this year is impressive, with two fifties in three matches.

Renuka Singh

India’s another potent bowler who will do well on home soil is Renuka Singh. Working with just raw pace, the former bowler from Royal Challengers Bengaluru would don her red and black jersey again. However, Renuka might just start a bidding war in the WPL 2026 auction.

The 29-year-old returns with three wickets in six World Cup matches in the recent campaign. For RCB in the last season, she was the second-best bowler with 10 wickets at a low economy of 7.88. Expect her to win a healthy paycheque soon.

Sree Charani

A 21-year-old left-armer has turned heads in the Indian cricket circle. With just five T20Is in her short career so far, Sree Charani already has 10 wickets. In the World Cup, she took 14 wickets at an astonishingly low rate of runs (4.96).

Sree Charani is another former DC recruit who could walk out with a blockbuster deal at the end of the WPL 2026 auction. Her recent returns and the ability to read the pitch well at home will push her case for multiple paddles to go up in her favour.

