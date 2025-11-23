Among Delhi Capitals Retained Players List, Proteas Star Blasts 93* To Gear Up for 2026 Season

Marizanne Kapp, who was among the Delhi Capitals retained players, registered her highest T20 score while playing for Melbourne Stars in the Women’s Big Bash League (WBBL).

Melbourne Stars Fightback Driven by Marizanne Kapp

In the match against the Brisbane Heat Women, Marizanne Kapp scored 93* off just 41 balls. Melbourne Stars had a disastrous start to their innings as they lost six wickets for only 44 runs. Meg Lanning, Amy Jones, and their skipper Annabel Sutherland were all dismissed for low scores. But one player stayed till the end and that was Proteas star Marizanne Kapp.

She came in to bat at No. 5 when the team was 29 for 3. After that, Melbourne Stars lost three more wickets in quick intervals, but she kept fighting from one end and went on to score her highest T20 score. With a strike rate of 182.35, she hit nine fours and five sixes. She got some support from Danielle Gibson, who scored 30 off 24 balls, but it was mainly Kapp’s show with the bat.

Her knock helped Melbourne Stars reach a total of 171 for eight in their 20 overs. For Brisbane Heat, Nadine de Klerk took three wickets, Nicola Hancock claimed two, and Lucy Hamilton, Chinelle Henry, and Jess Jonassen took one wicket each.

So far in the WBBL 2025 season, Kapp has scored 121 runs in five innings, with an average of 30.25 and a strike rate of 161.33. She has also taken six wickets in five innings.

ALSO READ:

Marizanne Kapp Among Delhi Capitals Retained Players Ahead of WPL 2026 Auction

On the retention deadline day which was earlier this month, Marizanne Kapp was named in the Delhi Capitals retained players list, along with four other players. With teams allowed to retain a maximum of two overseas players, Delhi Capitals kept Marizanne Kapp and Annabel Sutherland ahead of WPL 2026 auction.

The South African star has contributed to Delhi Capitals every season in the WPL with her all-round abilities. She has scored 362 runs in 24 matches at an average of 32.90 and has also taken 28 wickets. Because of these all-round stats and her contributions, it was expected that DC would retain her.

In the Women’s World Cup 2025, Kapp scored 208 runs in eight innings, including two half-centuries. She also took 12 wickets in nine innings.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.