Australia All-rounder Claims Fiery Hattrick, Fuels WPL Auction 2026 Prospects With Match-winning Four-wicket Haul

She might claim her maiden WPL deal in the upcoming auction.

Australian all-rounder Amy Edgar has scripted a stunning performance in the Women’s Big Bash League (WBBL) 2025. A spirited four-wicket haul for the Perth Scorchers Women days before the WPL auction 2026 has bolstered her chances of featuring in the grand T20 league of India.

Amy Edgar Puts Up Stunning Show in WBBL 2025

The all-rounder was continuing a decent run in the ongoing WBBL 2025, snaring three wickets in the last five matches at an impressive economy of 7.66. But coming into the fixture against the Adelaide Strikers, she proved to be the match-winner in a miraculous one-run win for the Scorchers.

Previously, the crucial contributions from Maddy Darke (34), skipper Sophie Devine (49*) and Paige Scholfield (46*) had guided the team’s total to a fighting 159/4, following two early wickets in the innings. In response, the South African skipper Laura Wolvaardt had also provided a fierce start to the Strikers’ chase, alongside the England opener Tammy Beaumont.

But the momentum witnessed a significant shift in the 16th over, when Tahlia McGrath and Co. needed only 30 runs in the remaining 40 balls. Edger struck the two-time WBBL champions’ line-up with an electrifying hattrick to reduce them to 121/7.

Later, she once again chipped in with the dismissal of Sophie Ecclestone to register the figures of 4-1-25-2. Eventually, the Strikers were bundled out in the final delivery of the clash, handing a dramatic one-run victory to the WBBL 2021 winners.

Amy Edgar Likely to Claim Maiden Deal in WPL Auction 2026

Following the excellent performance, the Australian all-rounder is expected to earn her maiden deal in the upcoming WPL auction 2026. As the tournament is set to have its first mega auction, all five franchises will be looking to fill in several slots for the forthcoming season.

The 27-year-old has bagged 39 wickets at an economical rate of 7.06 and scored 262 runs in 46 matches of her five-year stint with the Scorchers so far. Her all-round ability could be highly sought after by the teams in the WPL 2026 auction, set to take place on November 27.

