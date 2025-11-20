Australia Star Blasts 135 off 74 Balls Ahead of WPL 2026 Auction

Australia star Meg Lanning blasts 135 off 74 balls ahead of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2026 auction.

Meg Lanning smashes her highest T20 score Ahead of WPL 2026 Auction

Meg Lanning, the former Delhi Capitals captain who was released on the WPL 2026 retentions deadline day, made a strong statement with a brilliant performance in the Women’s Big Bash League. Playing for the Melbourne Stars against Sydney Sixers at the North Sydney Oval, the right-hander hit a stunning century off just 61 balls to remind everyone of her class before the upcoming WPL 2026 auction.

Lanning went on to score 135 off 74 balls, which became the third-highest individual score in WBBL history. Her powerful innings, played at a strike rate of 182.43, helped the Stars post 219/4 in 20 overs against the Sydney Sixers.

Only Lizelle Lee (150 not out) and Grace Harris (136 not out) have scored more in a WBBL innings. Lanning smashed 22 fours and four sixes, scoring 112 runs just from boundaries.

She was finally caught in the deep, but not before posting her highest T20 score. Her opening partner, Rhys McKenna, also played well, scoring 50 off 34 balls as the pair added 159 runs for the first wicket.

Also, her innings helped the Stars reach 219, which became the third-highest team total in WBBL history.

Have Delhi Capitals made a mistake by Releasing Meg Lanning?

Delhi Capitals surprised many fans when they decided to release former skipper Meg Lanning ahead of the WPL 2026 auction. With teams allowed to retain only five players, including a maximum of two overseas players, Delhi chose to keep Marizanne Kapp and Annabel Sutherland. This meant Lanning, one of the most consistent performers in the league, had to be let go.

Lanning has been one of the top batters in the WPL, scoring 952 runs across three seasons. She is the third-highest run-scorer in the tournament’s history, averaging 39.66 with a strike rate of 127.10. She also has nine fifties to her name. As a captain, she led Delhi Capitals to the final in all three seasons, even though they could not win the trophy.

She began the WBBL 2025-26 season with a fifty in her first match and then scored an unbeaten 90 against the Perth Scorchers. Her recent knock of 135 against the Sydney Sixers once again showed how talented and dangerous she still is with the bat.

Given her form, experience, and leadership, Meg Lanning is expected to be one of the most sought-after players in the WPL 2026 auction. Several teams will definitely show interest. And who knows Delhi Capitals might even try to get her back, realizing how valuable she can be for their squad. Any team that signs Lanning will instantly strengthen their lineup.

