Delhi Capitals Co-owner Opens Up On the Captaincy Role After Signing Laura Wolvaardt For WPL 2026

The franchise have been the runners-up in all the three WPL seasons so far.

The Delhi Capitals (DC) have added a few more superstars to their list of the already existing ones. The Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2026 auction saw some important players being acquired by franchises. One such deal included the Delhi Capitals and South African skipper Laura Wolvaardt. The Women’s World Cup 2025 runners-up skipper was acquired by DC for INR 1.10 Crore.

That being said, the Delhi Capitals are placed as one of the most balanced teams in terms of their stability and quality of players ahead of the fourth edition of the Women’s Premier League. The franchise was unable to crack the code after reaching the Final on all the three occasions so far, and will be hunting for the title for the fourth consecutive time.

The Delhi Capitals retained five of their stars in the phase before the WPL 2026 auction. The retained players were in the form of Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, Annabel Sutherland, Marizanne Kapp and Niki Prasad. However, the Capitals have added some more fire to their already fiery batting line-up, with the signing of Laura Wolvaardt.

The South African batter was a part of the Gujarat Giants squad for the last three seasons, and was released from the squad ahead of the fourth edition of the WPL. With Wolvaardt amongst the ranks, it is a no-brainer so as to who would open the batting alongside Shafali Verma. The Protea right-hander can anchor the innings, and can also provide the acceleration towards the end.

The Protea run-machine, now in 💙 & ❤️



Welcome home, Laura 🤩 pic.twitter.com/xeHVR8ZbeT — Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) November 27, 2025

Will Laura Wolvaardt Lead the Delhi Capitals?

With the signing of a world cup runner-up captain, fans would be thinking on the lines of Wolvaardt taking over the reigns of captaincy for the franchise. Moreover, the team was led by Meg Lanning previously, which would be huge boots to fill in. But Delhi Capitals Co-owner Parth Jindal had a different take on the matter.

Jindal was very clear to state that the franchise would be looking at an Indian skipper going ahead. Though he made it very clear that they were not looking for an overseas player to lead the side, the management did not zero in on the name of the Indian skipper that they are looking for. But considering the composition of the squad, all signs point towards Jemimah Rodrigues.

Laura Wolvaardt as Delhi Capitals captain?



Parth Jindal: “No, no. We are very clear that we will have a Indian captain” pic.twitter.com/hv2QEPg3sl — Sahil Malhotra (@Sahil_Malhotra1) November 27, 2025

If the Capitals are thinking of naming Jemimah Rodrigues as their next skipper, it could be a good move considering the longevity of her career. The management will get a chance to give her a longer rope, which shall help them build a more robust team. To add to that, the youngster from Mumbai shall also get some experience of leadership under her belt, which will do her a world of good at the international stage.

With three fifties in 13 games, Wolvaardt has not unlocked her full potential in the WPL yet for the Gujarat Giants. However, with the franchise signing Lizelle Lee as well, Wolvaardt’s batting position could be a matter of debate. Lee is known for her exploits at the top of the order, and will have to be backed to open if she is being considered in the XI, which looks a high probability chance.

