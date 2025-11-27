Delhi Capitals WPL 2026 Squad — Full List Of Players DC Bought

The three time runners up Delhi Capitals entered the WPL 2026 auction with the second lowest purse of INR 5.7 crore, looking to fill 13 slots, including four overseas players.
Before the auction, Delhi Capitals retained five players. They kept three Indian players, including one uncapped player, and also retained two overseas players.
(Keep refreshing the page for live updates)
|Retained Players
|Price (INR)
|Jemimah Rodrigues
|2.2 Crore
|Shafali Verma
|2.2 Crore
|Annabel Sutherland
|2.2 Crore
|Marizanne Kapp
|2.2 Crore
|Niki Prasad
|50 Lakh
Delhi Capitals released 13 players before the auction. The list includes Meg Lanning, Alice Capsey, Arundhati Reddy, Sarah Bryce, Sneha Deepthi, Taniya Bhatia, Nandini Kashyap, Jess Jonassen, Shikha Pandey, Minnu Mani, Titas Sadhu, Shree Charani, and Radha Yadav.
Here is the DC bought players 2026 list.
|Players Bought
|Price (INR)
|Laura Wolvaardt
|1.1 crore
Delhi Capitals WPL 2026 squad list includes Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh, Marizanne Kapp, Annabel Sutherland, Niki Prasad, Laura Wolvaardt.
Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh, Marizanne Kapp, Annabel Sutherland, and Niki Prasad were included in the DC retention list.
Laura Wolvaardt is the DC bought players in WPL 2026 auction.
For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.