Delhi Capitals WPL 2026 Squad — Full List Of Players DC Bought

The three time runners up Delhi Capitals entered the WPL 2026 auction with the second lowest purse of INR 5.7 crore, looking to fill 13 slots, including four overseas players.

Before the auction, Delhi Capitals retained five players. They kept three Indian players, including one uncapped player, and also retained two overseas players.

Delhi Capitals Retained Players before the WPL 2026 Auction

Retained Players Price (INR) Jemimah Rodrigues 2.2 Crore Shafali Verma 2.2 Crore Annabel Sutherland 2.2 Crore Marizanne Kapp 2.2 Crore Niki Prasad 50 Lakh

Delhi Capitals released 13 players before the auction. The list includes Meg Lanning, Alice Capsey, Arundhati Reddy, Sarah Bryce, Sneha Deepthi, Taniya Bhatia, Nandini Kashyap, Jess Jonassen, Shikha Pandey, Minnu Mani, Titas Sadhu, Shree Charani, and Radha Yadav.

Players Bought by Delhi Capitals at the WPL 2026 Auction

Here is the DC bought players 2026 list.

Players Bought Price (INR) Laura Wolvaardt 1.1 crore

Delhi Capitals Full Squad for WPL 2026

Delhi Capitals WPL 2026 squad list includes Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh, Marizanne Kapp, Annabel Sutherland, Niki Prasad, Laura Wolvaardt.

