News
IPL
Indian Cricket Team
Gujarat Giants WPL 2026 Squad — Full List Of Players GG Bought
womens-premier-league-wpl

Gujarat Giants WPL 2026 Squad — Full List Of Players GG Bought

Sagar Paul
Sagar Paul
Last updated: November 27, 2025
2 min read
Gujarat Giants WPL 2026 Squad — Full List Of Players GG Bought

The Gujarat Giants entered the auction with the second highest purse of INR 9 crore, with 16 remaining slots to fill, including four overseas players.

Before the WPL 2026 auction, they retained only two players from last season. With a maximum limit of five retentions, they chose to keep only their two overseas stars.

Gujarat Giants Retained Players Before WPL 2026 Auction

Retained PlayersPrice (INR)
Ashleigh Gardner 3.50 Crore
Beth Mooney 2.50 Crore

Gujarat Giants released 16 players before the auction. The list includes Laura Wolvaardt, Phoebe Litchfield, Harleen Deol, Bharti Fulmali, Kashvee Gautam, Simran Shaikh, Danielle Gibson, Dayalan Hemalatha, Deandra Dottin, Sayali Satghare, Tanuja Kanwer, Mannat Kashyap, Meghna Singh, Prakashika Naik, Priya Mishra, Shabnam Shakil.

Players Bought by Gujarat Giants at the WPL 2026 Auction

Here is the GG bought players 2026 list.

Players Bought Price (INR)
Sophie Devine2 Crore
Renuka Thakur60 Lakh

Gujarat Giants Full Squad for WPL 2026

The Gujarat Giants WPL 2026 squad list includes Ashleigh Gardner, Beth Mooney, Sophie Devine, Renuka Thakur.

FAQs

Which players were retained by Gujarat Giants before the WPL 2026 Auction?

Ashleigh Gardner and Beth Mooney were the players included in the GG retention list.

Which Players Gujarat Giants Bought at the WPL 2026 Auction?

Sophie Devine, Renuka Thakur were the GG bought players in WPL 2026 auction.

