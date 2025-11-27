Gujarat Giants WPL 2026 Squad — Full List Of Players GG Bought

The Gujarat Giants entered the auction with the second highest purse of INR 9 crore, with 16 remaining slots to fill, including four overseas players.
Before the WPL 2026 auction, they retained only two players from last season. With a maximum limit of five retentions, they chose to keep only their two overseas stars.
|Retained Players
|Price (INR)
|Ashleigh Gardner
|3.50 Crore
|Beth Mooney
|2.50 Crore
Gujarat Giants released 16 players before the auction. The list includes Laura Wolvaardt, Phoebe Litchfield, Harleen Deol, Bharti Fulmali, Kashvee Gautam, Simran Shaikh, Danielle Gibson, Dayalan Hemalatha, Deandra Dottin, Sayali Satghare, Tanuja Kanwer, Mannat Kashyap, Meghna Singh, Prakashika Naik, Priya Mishra, Shabnam Shakil.
Here is the GG bought players 2026 list.
|Players Bought
|Price (INR)
|Sophie Devine
|2 Crore
|Renuka Thakur
|60 Lakh
The Gujarat Giants WPL 2026 squad list includes Ashleigh Gardner, Beth Mooney, Sophie Devine, Renuka Thakur.
Ashleigh Gardner and Beth Mooney were the players included in the GG retention list.
Sophie Devine, Renuka Thakur were the GG bought players in WPL 2026 auction.
