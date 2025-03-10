Highest Totals in WPL: List of Highest Scores in Women’s Premier League 

UP Warriorz registered the highest total in WPL history against RCB Women on Saturday.

The Women’s Premier League has been a massive success since its inaugural edition in 2023. The league has played a key role in the growth of women’s cricket. The WPL 2025 has provided quite a few thrilling finishes, including the first ever Super Over in the league.

Pitches have been excellent throughout the three seasons and that has meant batters have put on big scores consistently. UP Warriorz Women etched their name in the record books on Saturday by registering the highest ever total in WPL history. On that note, we take a look at five of the highest totals in WPL history.

225/5 – UP Warriorz vs RCB Women (WPL 2025)

UP Warriorz and RCB Women put on a show in Lucknow on the International Women’s Day. The 18th match of the WPL 2025 saw 438 runs – the highest match aggregate in the league.

Batting first, UP Warriorz posted 225/5 in their 20 overs on the back of a Georgia Voll spectacle. The 21-year-old Aussie batter hammered an unbeaten 99 off 56 deliveries. Kiran Navgire blasted 46 off 16 while Grace Harris struck 39 off 22. UP Warriorz later survived a Richa Ghosh onslaught to win the match by 12 runs.

223/2 – Delhi Capitals vs RCB Women (WPL 2023)

In the second ever match of the WPL in 2023, Delhi Capitals piled on 223/2 against Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women at Brabourne Stadium. They held the record for two years until Saturday’s fixture.

The Delhi Capitals opening pair of Meg Lanning and Shafali Verma blew the opponents away with a 162-run partnership. Shafali smashed 84 runs in 45 balls while Lanning hit 72 off 43. Marizanne Kapp also struck 39* off 17. Tara Norris then picked up a five-for as they beat RCB Women by 60 runs.

213 – RCB Women vs UP Warriorz (WPL 2025)

RCB’s defeat against UP Warriorz on Saturday also witnessed the third highest total in WPL. They were in a must-win situation to keep their title defence alive. The Lucknow pitch was flat, which gave them an outside chance of chasing down 226.

Sabbhineni Meghana scored 27 off 12 while Ellyse Perry struck 28 off 15 before RCB lost half the side for 107. Richa Ghosh kept them in the game with 69 runs in 33 deliveries. Sneh Rana played a superb cameo of 26 in 6 but her dismissal brought curtains on their campaign.

211/4 – Delhi Capitals vs UP Warriorz (WPL 2023)

Just two days after hitting 223, Delhi Capitals Women put on yet another big score in the WPL 2023. Facing Alyssa Healy’s UP Warriorz at DY Patil Stadium, DC Women posted 211/4 in their full quota of overs.

Lanning starred with the bat, scoring 70 off 42 while Jemimah Rodrigues added 34 off 22. Jess Jonassen also made 42 not-out 20 balls at the back end. They ended up winning the game comfortably by 42 runs.

207/5 – Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Giants (WPL 2023)

The first ever WPL match witnessed Mumbai Indians Women pile on 207/5 in their 20 overs against Gujarat Giants. Batting first, Hayley Matthews got them off to a good start with 47 runs in 31 deliveries. Captain Harmanpreet Kaur blasted 65 off just 30 while Amelia Kerr struck an unbeaten 45 off 24.

Saika Ishaque starred with the ball, claiming 4 for 11 in 3.1 overs as they bowled out the opponents for just 64. Ishaq was the find of the season while Mumbai Indians were the eventual champions.



