Likely Delhi Capitals Retention And Release List Before WPL 2026 Auction

DC have reached the final in all three seasons so far, but are yet to win the trophy.

Three-time finalists, Delhi Capitals (DC), face an uphill battle ahead of the WPL 2026 auction. After three consecutive years of a near-perfect squad reaching the final, the management will look to strike the perfect combination as the team hunts for their elusive trophy. Fans can find out the DC retention and release lists here.

Meg Lanning has led DC for three years. Despite reaching the final on all three occasions, the Delhi team has an empty trophy cabinet. However, there’s uncertainty over Lanning’s retention given that she retired from international cricket in 2023. But the 33-year-old can be bought back after the release too. With the mega auction coming up, it’s a good chance for the team to build their squad.

With the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2026 auction around the corner, let’s check the likely retention List, players who could be released, and their potential targets in the next auction.

Delhi Capitals Retention List For WPL 2026 Auction

DC will retain their core of top performers. Ahead of the WPL 2026 Auction, here’s a look at the likely DC Retention List.

Which Players Could Be Retained By DC?

The team consists of experienced as well as young players. But they can retain only five players. Here are the potential names DC would consider retaining.

Jemimah Rodrigues – A young vice-captain and middle-order enforcer

Shafali Verma – Forms a robust opening pair with the captain

Marizanne Kapp – Her experience can be invaluable to the team

Annabel Sutherland – A young pace all-rounder from Australia

Niki Prasad – Uncapped player

Final Likely players to be retained by DC

Jemimah Rodrigues

Shafali Verma

Marizanne Kapp ✈️

Annabel Sutherland ✈️

Niki Prasad (uncapped)

Delhi Capitals Released Players List Ahead Of WPL 2026

Though Delhi boasts a variety of talent, the franchise will have to let go of some of the players due to the retention limit. However, some players can be bought back. Here’s the expected DC Released Players List.

Which Players Could Be Released By DC?

These players could find themselves in the WPL 2026 auction pool.

Meg Lanning – She has scored only one half-century in her last 10 T20 matches

Alice Capsey – The all-rounder has had poor outings with Delhi in both departments

Arundhati Reddy – Her returns are low as a pace bowler, and she had a high economy last season

Sarah Bryce – The Scotland player hasn’t been exceptional for the team

Sneha Deepthi – She is yet to play her debut WPL match

Likely Full DC Released Players List

Meg Lanning

Alice Capsey

Arundhati Reddy

Sarah Bryce

Sneha Deepthi

Taniya Bhatia

Nandini Kashyap

Jess Jonassen

Shikha Pandey

Minnu Mani

Titas Sadhu

Shree Charani

Radha Yadav

Likely Delhi Capitals Squad Ahead Of WPL 2026 Auction

Here’s how the DC squad might look after retentions and releases:

Category Retained:

Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, Marizanne Kapp, Annabel Sutherland, and Niki Prasad.

Category Released:

Meg Lanning, Alice Capsey, Arundhati Reddy, Sarah Bryce, Sneha Deepthi, Taniya Bhatia, Nandini Kashyap, Jess Jonassen, Shikha Pandey, Minnu Mani, Titas Sadhu, Shree Charani, and Radha Yadav.

Captaincy Status:

If Meg Lanning leaves, Jemimah Rodrigues could be named the captain

What To Expect From Delhi Capitals At The WPL 2026 Auction?

All franchises have a chance to reconstruct their team and build a solid foundation for the next three WPL cycles. DC would look to target their weak spots so far and add players around their retentions. Their top targets in the WPL 2026 auction will be:

An opening batter

A wicketkeeper-batter

A quality off-spinner, preferably all-rounder

An overseas pacer

Potential Key Targets For DC at WPL 2026 Auction

DC would like to bring back as many players from their franchise. But looking at the men’s team, it won’t be a surprise if their entire setup is changed. Here are their potential targets in the mega auction:

Meg Lanning/Pratika Rawal – Both players would be ideal to partner with Shafali at the top

Yastika Bhatia – A wicket-keeper option

Shree Charani – Given the left armer’s skills and brilliant show in the Women’s World Cup 2025, expect her to be bought back

Danni Wyatt-Hodge – The England batter who can bowl, and comes on the back of a lot of experience

Lauren Bell – A genuine wicket-taking pace bowler

FAQs

Which players could be retained by Delhi Capitals?

Likely names include Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, Marizanne Kapp, Annabel Sutherland, and Niki Prasad.

Which players could be released by Delhi Capitals?

Possible releases include Meg Lanning, Alice Capsey, Arundhati Reddy, Jess Jonassen, Shikha Pandey, Minnu Mani, Titas Sadhu, and Radha Yadav.

What is Delhi Capitals’s strategy ahead of the WPL 2026 Auction?

Rebuild their base with a mix of young and experienced talent, which includes Indian and overseas players.

