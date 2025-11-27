News
Most Expensive Players in WPL Deepti Sharma Joins Smriti Mandhana in Elite List After Record Buy at WPL 2026 Auction
womens-premier-league-wpl

Most Expensive Players in WPL: Deepti Sharma Joins Smriti Mandhana in Elite List After Record Price at WPL 2026 Auction

Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das
Last updated: November 27, 2025
2 min read
Most Expensive Players in WPL Deepti Sharma Joins Smriti Mandhana in Elite List After Record Buy at WPL 2026 Auction

India all-rounder Deepti Sharma made a return to the UP Warriorz after they used the RTM at the Women’s Premier League (WPL 2026 auction) and acquired her for a record price of INR 3.2 crores. In the process, she became the most expensive buy at the WPL 2026 auction and joined fellow Indian teammate Smriti Mandhana in the all-time list.

While the dynamic India opener and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) skipper still holds the top spot after being bought for INR 3.4 cr in WPL 2023, Deepti is now the joint second on the list with Ashleigh Gardner and Nat Sciver-Brunt.

Most Expensive Players in WPL: Top 5 Buys in WPL history

PlayerTeamPrice (INR)Year
Smriti MandhanaRoyal Challengers BengaluruINR 3.4 crWPL 2023
Deepti SharmaUP WarriorzINR 3.2 crWPL 2026
Ashleigh GardnerGujarat TitansINR 3.2 crWPL 2023
Nat Sciver-Brunt Mumbai IndiansINR 3.2 crWPL 2023
Amelia KerrMumbai IndiansINR 3 crWPL 2026
Jemimah RodriguesDelhi CapitalsINR 2.2 crWPL 2023
Beth MooneyGujarat GiantsINR 2 crWPL 2023
Shafali VermaDelhi CapitalsINR 2 crWPL 2023
Annabel SutherlandDelhi CapitalsINR 2 crWPL 2024
Kashvee GautamGujarat GiantsINR 2 crWPL 2024
Sophie DevineGujarat GiantsINR 2 crWPL 2026

ALSO READ:

Most Expensive Players in WPL: Top 5 Buys in WPL 2026 Auction

Speaking about the WPL 2026 auction, after Deepti, Kiwi all-rounder Amelia Kerr was the next biggest buy after two-time winners Mumbai Indians decided to splurge more than half their purse and secure her for a whopping INR 3 cr.

UP Warriorz, who entered the auction with the highest purse of INR 14.5 cr decided to splurge to secure a big overseas name as well. Check the top five most expensive players in WPL 2026 auction below.

PlayerTeamPrice (INR)
Deepti SharmaUP WarriorzINR 3.2 cr
Amelia KerrMumbai IndiansINR 3 cr
Sophie DevineGujarat GiantsINR 2 cr
Meg LanningUP WarriorzINR 1.9 cr
Shree CharaniDelhi CapitalsINR 1.3 cr

