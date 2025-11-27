Most Expensive Players in WPL: Deepti Sharma Joins Smriti Mandhana in Elite List After Record Price at WPL 2026 Auction

India all-rounder Deepti Sharma made a return to the UP Warriorz after they used the RTM at the Women’s Premier League (WPL 2026 auction) and acquired her for a record price of INR 3.2 crores. In the process, she became the most expensive buy at the WPL 2026 auction and joined fellow Indian teammate Smriti Mandhana in the all-time list.

While the dynamic India opener and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) skipper still holds the top spot after being bought for INR 3.4 cr in WPL 2023, Deepti is now the joint second on the list with Ashleigh Gardner and Nat Sciver-Brunt.

Most Expensive Players in WPL: Top 5 Buys in WPL history

Player Team Price (INR) Year Smriti Mandhana Royal Challengers Bengaluru INR 3.4 cr WPL 2023 Deepti Sharma UP Warriorz INR 3.2 cr WPL 2026 Ashleigh Gardner Gujarat Titans INR 3.2 cr WPL 2023 Nat Sciver-Brunt Mumbai Indians INR 3.2 cr WPL 2023 Amelia Kerr Mumbai Indians INR 3 cr WPL 2026 Jemimah Rodrigues Delhi Capitals INR 2.2 cr WPL 2023 Beth Mooney Gujarat Giants INR 2 cr WPL 2023 Shafali Verma Delhi Capitals INR 2 cr WPL 2023 Annabel Sutherland Delhi Capitals INR 2 cr WPL 2024 Kashvee Gautam Gujarat Giants INR 2 cr WPL 2024 Sophie Devine Gujarat Giants INR 2 cr WPL 2026

Most Expensive Players in WPL: Top 5 Buys in WPL 2026 Auction

Speaking about the WPL 2026 auction, after Deepti, Kiwi all-rounder Amelia Kerr was the next biggest buy after two-time winners Mumbai Indians decided to splurge more than half their purse and secure her for a whopping INR 3 cr.

UP Warriorz, who entered the auction with the highest purse of INR 14.5 cr decided to splurge to secure a big overseas name as well. Check the top five most expensive players in WPL 2026 auction below.

Player Team Price (INR) Deepti Sharma UP Warriorz INR 3.2 cr Amelia Kerr Mumbai Indians INR 3 cr Sophie Devine Gujarat Giants INR 2 cr Meg Lanning UP Warriorz INR 1.9 cr Shree Charani Delhi Capitals INR 1.3 cr

