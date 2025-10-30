Mumbai Indians Retention List Before WPL 2026 Auction — Likely List Of Players MI Will Retain

They won their second title in WPL 2025.

The reigning champions Mumbai Indians (MI) will have their task cut out ahead of the WPL 2026 Auction as they look to finalise their releases. Fans will be curious to know which names make it to the Mumbai Indians retention list.

Harmanpreet Kaur led the franchise to their second title in WPL 2025 with a close victory over Delhi Capitals in the final. They have been a dominant force in the league, winning two out of three editions. But now with the mega auction, MI will have to reconstruct their squad from scratch. Under the mega auction rules, a franchise can retain up to five players – which can include any combination of a maximum of three Indian, two overseas, and two uncapped players.

Ahead of the WPL 2026 auction, we take a look at the likely Mumbai Indians Retention List, players who could be released, and their potential targets in the next auction.

Mumbai Indians Retention List For WPL 2026 Auction

Mumbai Indians will look to retain their main core of stars from their previous cycle. Ahead of the WPL 2026 Auction, here’s a look at the likely Mumbai Indians Retention List:

Which Players Could Be Retained By Mumbai Indians?

Mumbai Indians boast of great players along with some promising young talent. They will have quite a headache to pick only five players from such a strong squad. Here are potential names they are likely to retain:

Harmanpreet Kaur – Captain who has led the team to two titles and a phenomenal record in the league.

Nat Sciver-Brunt – Amongst the most valuable players in the game with an elite all-round skill set.

Amelia Kerr – One of the best all-rounders in the world and an elite leg-spin bowler.

Amanjot Kaur – Promising young Indian talent, filling a rare player profile of pace bowling all-rounder.

Pooja Vastrakar – Although out with injury since a year, offers a pace bowling all-rounder skill set, which is rare in India.

Final Likely players to be retained by Mumbai Indians

Harmanpreet Kaur

Nat Sciver-Brunt ✈️

Amelia Kerr ✈️

Amanjot Kaur

Pooja Vastrakar

Mumbai Indians Released Players List Ahead Of WPL 2026

Mumbai Indians will have to let go of a few of their exceptional talents, not because of poor returns but due to the retention limit. Here’s the expected Mumbai Indians Released Players List:

Which Players Could Be Released By Mumbai Indians?

These are the top players who could be unfortunate to find themselves in the auction pool:

Hayley Matthews – It is much easier to find a top order batter than a quality leg-spinner, which is why MI could choose Amelia Kerr over Matthews.

Shabnim Ismail – One of the best pacers in the world but offers one skill set.

Yastika Bhatia – Despite constant backing, her batting just didn’t improve.

Chloe Tryon – The South African spin all-rounder has been with the team for a couple of years but didn’t get a game.

Likely Full Mumbai Indians Released Players List

Hayley Matthews

Chloe Tryon

Shabnim Ismail

Yastika Bhatia

Nadine de Klerk

Sajana Sajeevan

Akshita Maheshwari

Amandeep Kaur

Jintimani Kalita

Keerthana Balakrishnan

Sanskriti Gupta

G. Kamalini

Parunika Sisodia

Saika Ishaque

Likely Mumbai Indians Squad Ahead Of WPL 2026 Auction

Here’s how the Mumbai Indians squad might look after retentions and releases:

Category: Retained

Harmanpreet Kaur, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Amelia Kerr, Amanjot Kaur, Pooja Vastrakar

Category: Released

Hayley Matthews, Chloe Tryon, Shabnim Ismail, Yastika Bhatia, Akshita Maheshwari, Amandeep Kaur, Jintimani Kalita, Keerthana Balakrishnan, Nadine de Klerk, Sajana Sajeevan, Sanskriti Gupta, G. Kamalini, Parunika Sisodia, Saika Ishaque,

Captaincy Status

Harmanpreet Kaur will continue to lead the team.

What To Expect From Mumbai Indians At The WPL 2026 Auction?

Like other teams, Mumbai Indians will need to build their squad again, which means several requirements cover the bases. Their top targets in the WPL 2026 auction will be:

An overseas opening batter

An Indian wicketkeeper

A left-arm spinner

A quality off-spinner, preferably all-rounder

A middle order hitter

An overseas pacer

Potential Key Targets For Mumbai Indians at WPL 2026 Auction

The MI franchise has a habit of going after familiar faces. They will try to bring back as many of their players from the previous season as possible. Here are their potential targets in the mega auction:

Hayley Matthews/Grace Harris – MI have had a great alliance with Matthews and would love her back. An elite off-spin all-rounder who can bat at the top, she has immense value. If not her, Australia’s powerhouse Grace Harris offers a similar skill set.

Nadine de Klerk – The South African pace all-rounder can change the game with her power down the order. She has been in incredible form in the ongoing Women’s World Cup 2025.

Shabnim Ismail/Lauren Filer – The Proteas speedster might have retired from international cricket but remains an elite pacer. Raw pace can make a huge difference so MI will look to get her back. England’s Lauren Filer can be a great option as well.

Shree Charani/Saiqa Ishaque – Mumbai will be looking for a left-arm spinner and Shree Charani could be in high demand. Saika Ishaque and Radha Yadav could be other alternatives.

G. Kamalini – The 17-year-old talent is rated highly and MI had spent INR 1.60 crore for her in the previous auction. A hard-hitting wicketkeeper batter, Kamalini will be on their radar.

FAQs

Which players could be retained by Mumbai Indians?

Likely names include Harmanpreet Kaur, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Amelia Kerr, Amanjot Kaur, and Pooja Vastrakar.

Which players could be released by Mumbai Indians?

Possible releases include Hayley Matthews, Chloe Tryon, Shabnim Ismail, Yastika Bhatia, and Nadine de Klerk,

What is Mumbai Indians’ strategy ahead of the WPL 2026 Auction?

Focus on squad balance and cover as many bases as possible.

