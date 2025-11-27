Mumbai Indians WPL 2026 Squad — Full List Of MI Bought Players

They have won the title twice in three seasons.
The Mumbai Indians WPL 2026 squad could be amongst the strongest as the franchise looks to rebuild in the mega auction. The two-time champions of the Women’s Premier League will look to build a formidable squad for the next season.
Mumbai Indians won the inaugural season of the WPL by beating Delhi Capitals in the final. In the following year, they could not reach the final but bounced back to add another title in 2025. But the mega auction meant they had to part ways with several of their key players. The MI released players 2026 list included Amelia Kerr, Pooja Vastrakar, Shabnim Ismail, and Nadine de Klerk.
Following the WPL 2026 auction, we take a look at the list of MI bought players and full MI squad 2026.
Mumbai Indians retained players 2026 included five players. Apart from Harmanpreet, the franchise retained Nat Sciver-Brunt, Hayley Matthews, Amandeep Kaur, and G Kamalini. Sciver-Brunt was understandably given the top retention spot for INR 3.50 crore while Harmanpreet took the second spot for INR 2.50 crore.
Check out the full list of MI team players list with price:
|Player
|Price (INR)
|Nat Sciver-Brunt
|3.50 crore
|Harmanpreet Kaur
|2.50 crore
|Hayley Matthews
|1.75 crore
|Amanjot Kaur
|1 crore
|G Kamalini
|50 lakhs
Here is the full list of MI bought players in the WPL 2026 auction.
|Player
|Price (INR)
|Amelia Kerr
|3 crore
Here’s the full 2026 MI players list after the WPL auction:
