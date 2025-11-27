Mumbai Indians WPL 2026 Squad — Full List Of MI Bought Players

They have won the title twice in three seasons.

The Mumbai Indians WPL 2026 squad could be amongst the strongest as the franchise looks to rebuild in the mega auction. The two-time champions of the Women’s Premier League will look to build a formidable squad for the next season.

Mumbai Indians won the inaugural season of the WPL by beating Delhi Capitals in the final. In the following year, they could not reach the final but bounced back to add another title in 2025. But the mega auction meant they had to part ways with several of their key players. The MI released players 2026 list included Amelia Kerr, Pooja Vastrakar, Shabnim Ismail, and Nadine de Klerk.

Following the WPL 2026 auction, we take a look at the list of MI bought players and full MI squad 2026.

MI Retained Players 2026

Mumbai Indians retained players 2026 included five players. Apart from Harmanpreet, the franchise retained Nat Sciver-Brunt, Hayley Matthews, Amandeep Kaur, and G Kamalini. Sciver-Brunt was understandably given the top retention spot for INR 3.50 crore while Harmanpreet took the second spot for INR 2.50 crore.

MI Retained Players

Check out the full list of MI team players list with price:

Player Price (INR) Nat Sciver-Brunt 3.50 crore Harmanpreet Kaur 2.50 crore Hayley Matthews 1.75 crore Amanjot Kaur 1 crore G Kamalini 50 lakhs

MI Bought Players 2026

Here is the full list of MI bought players in the WPL 2026 auction.

Player Price (INR) Amelia Kerr 3 crore

Mumbai Indians WPL 2026 Squad After Auction

Here’s the full 2026 MI players list after the WPL auction:

Harmanpreet Kaur

Nat Sciver-Brunt ✈️

Hayley Matthews ✈️

Amanjot Kaur

G Kamalini

Amelia Kerr ✈️

FAQs on Mumbai Indians WPL 2026 Squad

Who are the retained players for MI in WPL 2026?

Mumbai Indians retained players 2026 include their core of Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur, Hayley Matthews, Amandeep Kaur, and G Kamalini.

Who were bought by MI in the WPL 2026 auction?

The MI bought players 2026 include Amelia Kerr.

