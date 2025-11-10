Released Ahead of the WPL 2026 Auction, Australia Star Smashes Half-Century in WBBL

Released ahead of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2026 auction by Delhi Capitals, Australian star Meg Lanning scored a half-century in the Women’s Big Bash League (WBBL) 2025-26.

Meg Lanning Smashes Half-century ahead of WPL 2026 Auction

Just a few days after being released by Delhi Capitals ahead of the WPL 2026 auction, Meg Lanning, playing in the WBBL for Melbourne Stars Women, scored a half-century against Adelaide Strikers Women. Opening the innings, she made 60 off 41 balls, hitting nine boundaries and one six. Her knock helped the team post a total of 184-5 in 20 overs.

In the same innings, Melbourne Stars skipper Annabel Sutherland, who has been retained by Delhi Capitals for the upcoming season, also scored a half-century, making 54 off 39 balls.

In reply, Adelaide Strikers Women were 32-1 in 4.2 overs before rain forced the match to be abandoned. The only wicket to fall was taken by Marizanne Kapp, another player retained by Delhi Capitals ahead of the WPL 2026 auction.

ALSO READ:

Delhi Capitals Retained Annabel Sutherland and Marizanne Kapp Ahead of Meg Lanning

Delhi Capitals released their skipper Meg Lanning ahead of the WPL 2026 auction because teams were allowed to retain only five players, including a maximum of two overseas stars.

Although Lanning was the captain, she was released as players like Annabel Sutherland and Marizanne Kapp offered all-round abilities and were also impressive in the recent Women’s World Cup 2025.

Meg Lanning Likely to Be a Top Pick in WPL 2026 Auction

Even though Meg Lanning was released by Delhi Capitals, she could still be one of the players to watch out for in the WPL 2026 auction which is scheduled on Thursday, November 27. As a leader, she captained Delhi Capitals for three seasons, and the team reached the finals every time, though they unfortunately lost all of them.

As a batter, she has scored 952 runs in three WPL seasons so far and is currently the third-highest run-scorer in the tournament. She averages 39.66 and has a strike rate of 127.10, with nine half-centuries to her name. She won the Orange Cap in the inaugural 2023 season with 345 runs in nine matches. In 2024, she scored 331 runs in nine matches, and in 2025, she added 276 runs in the same number of games.

Although she retired from international cricket in 2023, she continues to play in T20 leagues. She started the WBBL 2025-26 season well with a half-century in her first match. Meg Lanning is expected to attract strong interest from several teams in the WPL 2026 auction because of her leadership skills and consistency as a top-order batter.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.