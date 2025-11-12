Retained Ahead of WPL 2026 Auction, Gujarat Giants Star Justifies the Call With a WBBL Century

Beth Mooney, retained ahead of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2026 auction by Gujarat Giants, justified the decision with a brilliant performance. She scored a century while playing for the Perth Scorchers Women against the Brisbane Heat Women in the Women’s Big Bash League (WBBL) 2025-26 at the Allan Border Field in Brisbane.

Beth Mooney Scores a Brilliant Century in WBBL

Perth Scorchers Women batted first and posted a total of 172-3 in 20 overs. The star batter for them was Beth Mooney, who scored 105 runs off 73 balls with 13 fours and three sixes.

She reached her half-century in 42 balls, and the remaining 55 runs came in 33 balls. Mooney was the highest scorer in the innings, while Katie Mack was the second-highest with 31 runs.

So far in the WBBL 2025-26 season, Beth Mooney has scored 125 runs at an average of 62.50 and a strike rate of 143.67, including a century.

Gujarat Giants Retain Beth Mooney and Ashleigh Gardner

Ahead of the WPL 2026 auction, only two players were included in the Gujarat Giants WPL 2026 list, Beth Mooney and Ashleigh Gardner. Teams were allowed to retain a maximum of five players, including up to two overseas stars.

While players like Laura Wolvaardt and Phoebe Litchfield were also part of the Gujarat Giants squad in the previous season, the franchise chose to retain Mooney and Gardner as their overseas options.

Beth Mooney in the WPL

In the WPL so far, Beth Mooney has played in all three seasons for Gujarat Giants. In the 2023 season, she played only one match, but in 2024, she featured in eight games and scored 285 runs at an average of 47.50 and a strike rate of 141.08, including three fifties.

In the 2025 season, she played nine matches and scored 237 runs at an average of 29.62 and a strike rate of 128.10, including two half-centuries. She has been retained as she also adds value with her wicketkeeping skills.

Beth Mooney Form in 2025

Beth Mooney has been in terrific form in 2025 in white-ball cricket. She has played six T20Is this year and scored 379 runs at an average of 94.75, including three half-centuries, with a highest score of 94*.

In WODIs this year, she has played 13 matches and scored 534 runs, which includes two centuries and two half-centuries. Her first century came against India in a bilateral series, where she scored 138 runs, and the second was against Pakistan during the Women’s World Cup 2025. In that match, Australia were struggling at 76-7, but Mooney’s 109 helped them post a respectable total, which turned out to be enough for a win.

Now, after the World Cup, she has continued her form by scoring a century in just her second match of the WBBL season.

