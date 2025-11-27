Top Unsold Players at WPL 2026 Auction: From Alyssa Healy to Heather Knight, Check 5 BIG Names Who Didn’t Find a Buyer

The first-ever Women’s Premier League (WPL 2026) mega-auction took place earlier today (November 27) in Delhi. India all-rounder Deepti Sharma headlined the event after becoming the most expensive buy for WPL 2026 when UP Warriorz splurged INR 3.2 crores on her. Kiwi all-rounder Amelia Kerr was the top buy amongst overseas players with Mumbai Indians (MI) acquiring her for INR 3 crores.

On the other hand, there were some heavyweight names who also failed to find a suitor when the hammer went up. Six-time T20 World Cup winner and Australia captain Alyssa Healy, to part of the 2025 World Cup winning Indian team, Uma Chetry were some of the top players who went unsold. Let’s take a look at the 5 Top Unsold Players at WPL 2026 Auction.

Alyssa Healy

The 35-year-old wicketkeeper-batter, who was in the marquee players set, was the first name in the auction but unfortunately, no one bid for her. Her name later came up during the accelerated rounds too but no team raised their paddle.

Although she is a player of tremendous potential, Healy is currently enduring a lean form in the WBBL with 65 runs in four innings at an average of 16.25. Furthermore, she is injury-prone and had missed the previous WPL season after a recurring foot injury. Priced at the top bracket of a base price of INR 50 lakhs, it can thus be presumed that Alyssa’s prolonged battle with injuries coupled with teams’ reluctance to commit early funds could have weighed negatively in her getting a contract.

Alana King

Another big Aussie to feature on the Top Unsold Players at WPL 2026 Auction list is spinner Alana King. She is one of the premier white-ball spinners and had a successful Women’s World Cup 2025 campaign, playing a key role in helping Australia advance to the semis by finishing as the fifth-highest wicket-taker with 13 wickets from seven matches, including a seven-wicket haul. Going into the auction, King was expected to draw quite some attention but she ended up being one of the most shocking exclusions.

Heather Knight

The former England captain is another stalwart who won’t be seen in action in WPL 2026 after failing to secure any deal. After featuring for RCB in the inaugural edition, she skipped the next season for national commitments. However, this is now the second consecutive time she has gone unsold at the auction, after facing a similar fate last time around too. Earlier this year she also suffered a hamstring injury and was forced to the sidelines. Given that she is already 34-year-old, it is understood that franchises want to look towards the future and rope in younger talents.

Amy Jones

The England wicketkeeper-batter is a prolific top-order batter with over 2.5k runs in ODIs and 1.5k runs in T20Is. She also has experience of playing in the franchise league, being a household name in the WBBL and Women’s 100. However, the England star has been extremely unlucky in the WPL and today was the third time she went unsold at a WPL auction, with the previous instances being in 2023 and 2024.

Uma Chetry

With most teams already having a set wicketkeeper and limited extra spots, Uma Chetry was another player with the gloves to miss out on a bid. The 23-year-old was previously released by the UP Warriorz after spending last two seasons with them. Replaced by Chetry in India’s Women’s World Cup 2025 squad, Yastika Bhatia, however, was acquired by the Gujarat Titans for INR 50 lakhs.

