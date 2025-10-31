UP Warriorz Retention List Before WPL 2026 Auction — Likely List Of Players UPW Will Retain

They finished at the bottom in WPL 2025.

Fans will be waiting for the UP Warriorz retention list ahead of the WPL 2026 Auction with the retention deadline just days away. The franchise has had an underwhelming run in the league so far and would be hoping for a change of fortunes.

UP Warriorz reached the playoffs in the inaugural edition but failed to get into the top three in the last two seasons. Last season, they finished at the bottom of the table. The mega auction offers them a great opportunity to start fresh.

Ahead of the WPL 2026 auction, we take a look at the likely UP Warriorz Retention List, players who could be released, and their potential targets in the next auction.

UP Warriorz Retention List For WPL 2026 Auction

UP Warriorz will look to retain their most valuable stars from their previous cycle. Ahead of the WPL 2026 Auction, here’s a look at the likely UP Warriorz Retention List:

Which Players Could Be Retained By UP Warriorz?

UP Warriorz didn’t have a great squad but they did have some great players. Here are potential names they are likely to retain:

Alyssa Healy – One of the best openers in the world and a wicketkeeper, covering two important roles.

Deepti Sharma – Premier India all-rounder with a significant improvement in batting.

Sophie Ecclestone – The best spinner in the world. Left-arm spin + lower order hitting ability.

Kranti Gaud – Skillful young Indian pacer on a rapid rise.

Final Likely players to be retained by UP Warriorz

Deepti Sharma

Alyssa Healy ✈️

Sophie Ecclestone ✈️

Kranti Gaud

IPL trophy ✅ | ICC trophy ✅ | WPL ⌛️@abhisheknayar1 ke “Champion Mentality” ko mila hai naya mission. Is baar Warriorz ke saath sirf ek hi goal 🏆#UPWarriorz #UttarDega pic.twitter.com/6OZ67hYOWS — UP Warriorz (@UPWarriorz) August 7, 2025

UP Warriorz Released Players List Ahead Of WPL 2026

UP Warriorz will look for an overhaul after the first three disappointing seasons. Here’s the expected UP Warriorz Released Players List:

Which Players Could Be Released By UP Warriorz?

These are the top players who could be released ahead of the mega auction:

Grace Harris – A powerful striker and an off-spinner but might just miss out on a retention.

Alana King – An excellent leg-spinner but the retention limit means she’ll miss out.

Tahlia McGrath – Poor form and below par returns in the league.

Chamari Athapaththu – The Sri Lankan all-rounder hasn’t had much game-time in the WPL.

Kiran Navgire – Has not developed as expected despite having incredible power.

Likely Full UP Warriorz Released Players List

Grace Harris

Chinelle Henry

Anjali Sarvani

Kiran Navgire

Georgia Voll

Rajeshwari Gayakwad

Shweta Sehrawat

Tahlia McGrath

Vrinda Dinesh

Saima Thakor

Poonam Khemnar

Gouher Sultana

Chamari Athapaththu

Uma Chetry

Arushi Goel

Alana King

Likely UP Warriorz Squad Ahead Of WPL 2026 Auction

Here’s how the UP Warriorz squad might look after retentions and releases:

Category: Retained

Deepti Sharma, Alyssa Healy, Sophie Ecclestone, Kranti Gaud.

Category: Released

Chinelle Henry, Anjali Sarvani, Chamari Athapaththu, Grace Harris, Kiran Navgire, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Shweta Sehrawat, Georgia Voll, Tahlia McGrath, Vrinda Dinesh, Saima Thakor, Poonam Khemnar, Gouher Sultana, Uma Chetry, Arushi Goel, Alana King.

Captaincy Status

Deepti Sharma led the team in Alyssa Healy’s absence last season. Captaincy status for the next season is unclear.

Still catching our breath! 😅🔥



UP Warriorz win a thriller against #RCB by 12 runs to end their #TATAWPL 2025 campaign 🙌



Scorecard ▶ https://t.co/pXDVY3MCgZ #UPWvRCB | @UPWarriorz pic.twitter.com/I7aTmtQaNF — Women's Premier League (WPL) (@wplt20) March 8, 2025

What To Expect From UP Warriorz At The WPL 2026 Auction?

UP Warriorz will have to rebuild their squad from scratch. Their top targets in the WPL 2026 auction will be:

An Overseas middle order batter

Multiple Indian batters

A quality off-spinner, preferably all-rounder

An overseas pacer

Potential Key Targets For UP Warriorz at WPL 2026 Auction

The franchise could target their existing players as well as looking for some fresh faces. Here are their potential targets in the mega auction:

Shreyanka Patil – If RCB release Shreyanka, she would be in high demand. Indian off-spinner who can bat, UP Warriorz would like to have her.

Harleen Deol/Pratika Rawal – Lack of decent Indian batters has been a major issue for this franchise. They need to address that, and getting the likes of Harleen Deol and Pratika Rawal could be a good start.

Hayley Matthews/Grace Harris – Matthews is a world class off-spin all-rounder who can bat at the top. The alternative would be their own Grace Harris, offers a similar skill set and can bat down the order.

Nadine de Klerk/Chinelle Henry – De Klerk is a powerful hitter down the order and can bowl at good pace. She has been in great form as well. Chinelle Henry did well for UPW in the previous season and could be a good alternative.

Kim Garth/Lauren Filer – England’s Lauren Filer can be a good addition to this side due to the pace she has in her arsenal. Kim Garth could also be a decent option as she can bat as well.

FAQs

Which players could be retained by UP Warriorz?

Likely names include Deepti Sharma, Alyssa Healy, Sophie Ecclestone, and Kranti Gaud.

Which players could be released by UP Warriorz?

Possible releases include Grace Harris, Kiran Navgire, Alana King, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Chamari Athapaththu, and Tahlia McGrath.

What is UP Warriorz’ strategy ahead of the WPL 2026 Auction?

Focus on building a strong Indian core while looking for multi dimensional players.

