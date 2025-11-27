UP Warriorz WPL 2026 Squad — Full List Of Players UPW Bought

The UP Warriorz entered the auction with the highest purse of INR 14.5 crore, with 17 remaining slots to fill, including six overseas players.

After finishing at the bottom of the table last season, the franchise retained only one player on the retention deadline and released all the others.

Teams were allowed to retain a maximum of five players, including two Indian capped players, two overseas players, and one uncapped player. UPW chose to retain their uncapped player for the upcoming season.

UP Warriorz Retained Players Before WPL 2026 Auction

Retained Players Price (INR) Shweta Sehrawat 50 lakh

UP Warriorz released 19 players before the auction. Chinelle Henry, Anjali Sarvani, Chamari Athapaththu, Grace Harris, Kiran Navgire, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Georgia Voll, Tahlia McGrath, Vrinda Dinesh, Saima Thakor, Poonam Khemnar, Gouher Sultana, Uma Chetry, Arushi Goel, Alana King, Deepti Sharma, Alyssa Healy, Sophie Ecclestone, and Kranti Gaud.

Players Bought by UP Warriorz at the WPL 2026 Auction

Here is the UPW bought players 2026 list.

Players Bought Price (INR) Deepti Sharma (RTM) 3.20 crore Sophie Ecclestone (RTM) 85 Lakhs Meg Lanning 1.90 crore

UP Warriorz Full Squad for WPL 2026

UP Warriorz WPL 2026 squad list includes Shweta Sehrawat, Deepti Sharma, Sophie Ecclestone

FAQs

Which players were retained by UP Warriorz before the WPL 2026 Auction?

Shweta Sehrawat was the only player included in the UPW retention list.

Which Players UP Warriorz Bought at the WPL 2026 Auction?

Deepti Sharma, Sophie Ecclestone, and Meg Lanning are the UPW bought players in WPL 2026 auction.

