WPL 2026 Auction: Live List of Players SOLD and UNSOLD

womens-premier-league-wpl

Sreejita Sen
Sreejita Sen
Last updated: November 27, 2025
3 min read

The auction is underway in Delhi.

The maiden mega auction of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) is underway in Delhi. All five franchises of the league, Mumbai Indians (MI), Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), Delhi Capitals (DC), UP Warriorz (UPW), and Gujarat Giants (GG), are engaging in fierce bidding wars to rope in key players in their squad for the WPL 2026. Fans will get live updates of the WPL 2026 auction here.

A huge total of 277 players across the globe are listed to go under the gavel. Notably, MI and DC have retained the maximum of five players and will not get any RTM options in the WPL auction 2026. RCB have retained four stars and can take advantage of only one RTM card.

However, UPW and GG, which had retained the fewest members from their previous squads and opted for major overhauls, have entered the bidding hall with the most number of RTM slots. They can use the RTM option to rope in four and three players, respectively.

WPL 2026 Auction Live List of Players SOLD:

PLAYERBASE PRICE (INR)FINAL PRICE (INR)TEAM
Sophie Devine50 lakh2 croreGujarat Giants
Deepti Sharma50 lakh3.2 crore (RTM)UP Warriorz
Amelia Kerr50 lakh3 croreMumbai Indians
Renuka Singh Thakur40 lakh60 lakhGujarat Giants
Sophie Ecclestone50 lakh85 lakh (RTM)UP Warriorz
Meg Lanning50 lakh1.90 croreUP Warriorz
Laura Wolvaardt30 lakh1.10 croreDelhi Capitals
Bharti Fulmali30 lakh70 lakh (RTM)Gujarat Giants
Phoebe Litchfield50 lakh1.20 croreUP Warriorz
Georgia Voll40 lakh60 lakhRoyal Challengers Bengaluru
Kiran Navgire40 lakh60 lakh (RTM)UP Warriorz
Chinelle Henry30 lakh1.30 croreDelhi Capitals
Sree Charani30 lakh1.30 croreDelhi Capitals
Nadine De Klerk30 lakh65 lakh Royal Challengers Bengaluru
Sneh Rana30 lakh50 lakhDelhi Capitals
Radha Yadav30 lakh65 lakhRoyal Challengers Bengaluru
Harleen Deol50 lakh50 lakhUP Warriorz

WPL 2026 Squads And Final Team List

MUMBAI INDIANS (MI)

Retained players: Harmanpreet Kaur, Amanjot Kaur, Hayley Matthews, Nat Sciver-Brunt, and G. Kamalini.

Players bought in auction: Amelia Kerr

DELHI CAPITALS (DC)

Retained players: Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Marizanne Kapp, Annabel Sutherland, and Niki Prasad.

Players bought in auction: Laura Wolvaardt, Chinelle Henry, Sree Charani, Sneh Rana

ROYAL CHALLENGERS BENGALURU (RCB)

Retained players: Smriti Mandhana, Ellyse Perry, Richa Ghosh, and Shreyanka Patil.

Players bought in auction: Georgia Voll, Nadine De Klerk, Radha Yadav

UP WARRIORZ (UPW)

Retained players: Shweta Sehrawat.

Players bought in auction: Deepti Sharma (RTM), Sophie Ecclestone (RTM), Meg Lanning, Phoebe Litchfield, Kiran Navgire, Harleen Deol

GUJARAT GIANTS (GG)

Retained players: Ashleigh Gardner, Beth Mooney.

Players bought in auction: Sophie Devine, Renuka Singh Thakur, Bharti Fulmali (RTM)

Purse Remaining in WPL 2026 Auction

MUMBAI INDIANS (MI)

Purse remaining: INR 2.75 crore (after marquee set) | Available slots: 12

ROYAL CHALLENGERS BENGALURU (RCB)

Purse remaining: INR 6.15 crore (after marquee set) | Available slots: 14

DELHI CAPITALS (DC)

Purse remaining: INR 4.60 crore (after marquee set) | Available slots: 12

UP WARRIORZ (UPW)

Purse remaining: INR 8.55 crore (after marquee set) | Available slots: 14

GUJARAT GIANTS (GG)

Purse remaining: INR 6.40 crore (after marquee set) | Available slots: 14

WPL 2026 Auction Live List of Players UNSOLD:

PLAYERBASE PRICE (INR)
Alyssa Healy50 lakh
S. Meghana30 lakh
Tazmin Brits30 lakh
Grace Harris30 lakh

