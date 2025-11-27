WPL 2026 Auction: Live List of Players SOLD and UNSOLD

The auction is underway in Delhi.
The maiden mega auction of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) is underway in Delhi. All five franchises of the league, Mumbai Indians (MI), Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), Delhi Capitals (DC), UP Warriorz (UPW), and Gujarat Giants (GG), are engaging in fierce bidding wars to rope in key players in their squad for the WPL 2026. Fans will get live updates of the WPL 2026 auction here.
A huge total of 277 players across the globe are listed to go under the gavel. Notably, MI and DC have retained the maximum of five players and will not get any RTM options in the WPL auction 2026. RCB have retained four stars and can take advantage of only one RTM card.
However, UPW and GG, which had retained the fewest members from their previous squads and opted for major overhauls, have entered the bidding hall with the most number of RTM slots. They can use the RTM option to rope in four and three players, respectively.
|PLAYER
|BASE PRICE (INR)
|FINAL PRICE (INR)
|TEAM
|Sophie Devine
|50 lakh
|2 crore
|Gujarat Giants
|Deepti Sharma
|50 lakh
|3.2 crore (RTM)
|UP Warriorz
|Amelia Kerr
|50 lakh
|3 crore
|Mumbai Indians
|Renuka Singh Thakur
|40 lakh
|60 lakh
|Gujarat Giants
|Sophie Ecclestone
|50 lakh
|85 lakh (RTM)
|UP Warriorz
|Meg Lanning
|50 lakh
|1.90 crore
|UP Warriorz
|Laura Wolvaardt
|30 lakh
|1.10 crore
|Delhi Capitals
|Bharti Fulmali
|30 lakh
|70 lakh (RTM)
|Gujarat Giants
|Phoebe Litchfield
|50 lakh
|1.20 crore
|UP Warriorz
|Georgia Voll
|40 lakh
|60 lakh
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru
|Kiran Navgire
|40 lakh
|60 lakh (RTM)
|UP Warriorz
|Chinelle Henry
|30 lakh
|1.30 crore
|Delhi Capitals
|Sree Charani
|30 lakh
|1.30 crore
|Delhi Capitals
|Nadine De Klerk
|30 lakh
|65 lakh
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru
|Sneh Rana
|30 lakh
|50 lakh
|Delhi Capitals
|Radha Yadav
|30 lakh
|65 lakh
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru
|Harleen Deol
|50 lakh
|50 lakh
|UP Warriorz
Retained players: Harmanpreet Kaur, Amanjot Kaur, Hayley Matthews, Nat Sciver-Brunt, and G. Kamalini.
Players bought in auction: Amelia Kerr
Retained players: Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Marizanne Kapp, Annabel Sutherland, and Niki Prasad.
Players bought in auction: Laura Wolvaardt, Chinelle Henry, Sree Charani, Sneh Rana
Retained players: Smriti Mandhana, Ellyse Perry, Richa Ghosh, and Shreyanka Patil.
Players bought in auction: Georgia Voll, Nadine De Klerk, Radha Yadav
Retained players: Shweta Sehrawat.
Players bought in auction: Deepti Sharma (RTM), Sophie Ecclestone (RTM), Meg Lanning, Phoebe Litchfield, Kiran Navgire, Harleen Deol
Retained players: Ashleigh Gardner, Beth Mooney.
Players bought in auction: Sophie Devine, Renuka Singh Thakur, Bharti Fulmali (RTM)
Purse remaining: INR 2.75 crore (after marquee set) | Available slots: 12
Purse remaining: INR 6.15 crore (after marquee set) | Available slots: 14
Purse remaining: INR 4.60 crore (after marquee set) | Available slots: 12
Purse remaining: INR 8.55 crore (after marquee set) | Available slots: 14
Purse remaining: INR 6.40 crore (after marquee set) | Available slots: 14
