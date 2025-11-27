WPL 2026 Auction: Live List of Players SOLD and UNSOLD

The auction is underway in Delhi.

The maiden mega auction of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) is underway in Delhi. All five franchises of the league, Mumbai Indians (MI), Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), Delhi Capitals (DC), UP Warriorz (UPW), and Gujarat Giants (GG), are engaging in fierce bidding wars to rope in key players in their squad for the WPL 2026. Fans will get live updates of the WPL 2026 auction here.

A huge total of 277 players across the globe are listed to go under the gavel. Notably, MI and DC have retained the maximum of five players and will not get any RTM options in the WPL auction 2026. RCB have retained four stars and can take advantage of only one RTM card.

However, UPW and GG, which had retained the fewest members from their previous squads and opted for major overhauls, have entered the bidding hall with the most number of RTM slots. They can use the RTM option to rope in four and three players, respectively.

WPL 2026 Auction Live List of Players SOLD:

PLAYER BASE PRICE (INR) FINAL PRICE (INR) TEAM Sophie Devine 50 lakh 2 crore Gujarat Giants Deepti Sharma 50 lakh 3.2 crore (RTM) UP Warriorz Amelia Kerr 50 lakh 3 crore Mumbai Indians Renuka Singh Thakur 40 lakh 60 lakh Gujarat Giants Sophie Ecclestone 50 lakh 85 lakh (RTM) UP Warriorz Meg Lanning 50 lakh 1.90 crore UP Warriorz Laura Wolvaardt 30 lakh 1.10 crore Delhi Capitals Bharti Fulmali 30 lakh 70 lakh (RTM) Gujarat Giants Phoebe Litchfield 50 lakh 1.20 crore UP Warriorz Georgia Voll 40 lakh 60 lakh Royal Challengers Bengaluru Kiran Navgire 40 lakh 60 lakh (RTM) UP Warriorz Chinelle Henry 30 lakh 1.30 crore Delhi Capitals Sree Charani 30 lakh 1.30 crore Delhi Capitals Nadine De Klerk 30 lakh 65 lakh Royal Challengers Bengaluru Sneh Rana 30 lakh 50 lakh Delhi Capitals Radha Yadav 30 lakh 65 lakh Royal Challengers Bengaluru Harleen Deol 50 lakh 50 lakh UP Warriorz

WPL 2026 Squads And Final Team List

MUMBAI INDIANS (MI)

Retained players: Harmanpreet Kaur, Amanjot Kaur, Hayley Matthews, Nat Sciver-Brunt, and G. Kamalini.

Players bought in auction: Amelia Kerr

DELHI CAPITALS (DC)

Retained players: Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Marizanne Kapp, Annabel Sutherland, and Niki Prasad.

Players bought in auction: Laura Wolvaardt, Chinelle Henry, Sree Charani, Sneh Rana

ROYAL CHALLENGERS BENGALURU (RCB)

Retained players: Smriti Mandhana, Ellyse Perry, Richa Ghosh, and Shreyanka Patil.

Players bought in auction: Georgia Voll, Nadine De Klerk, Radha Yadav

UP WARRIORZ (UPW)

Retained players: Shweta Sehrawat.

Players bought in auction: Deepti Sharma (RTM), Sophie Ecclestone (RTM), Meg Lanning, Phoebe Litchfield, Kiran Navgire, Harleen Deol

GUJARAT GIANTS (GG)

Retained players: Ashleigh Gardner, Beth Mooney.

Players bought in auction: Sophie Devine, Renuka Singh Thakur, Bharti Fulmali (RTM)

Purse Remaining in WPL 2026 Auction

MUMBAI INDIANS (MI)

Purse remaining: INR 2.75 crore (after marquee set) | Available slots: 12

ROYAL CHALLENGERS BENGALURU (RCB)

Purse remaining: INR 6.15 crore (after marquee set) | Available slots: 14

DELHI CAPITALS (DC)

Purse remaining: INR 4.60 crore (after marquee set) | Available slots: 12

UP WARRIORZ (UPW)

Purse remaining: INR 8.55 crore (after marquee set) | Available slots: 14

GUJARAT GIANTS (GG)

Purse remaining: INR 6.40 crore (after marquee set) | Available slots: 14

WPL 2026 Auction Live List of Players UNSOLD:

PLAYER BASE PRICE (INR) Alyssa Healy 50 lakh S. Meghana 30 lakh Tazmin Brits 30 lakh Grace Harris 30 lakh

