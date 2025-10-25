Alyssa Healy Injury Update — Latest News On Australia Opener Ahead Of Women’s World Cup 2025 Semi-Finals

The skipper had been sidelined from Australia's previous clash against England.

The fans have been eagerly waiting for Alyssa Healy injury update as the Australia captain missed out on their latest fixture against England. With the semi-finals approaching, they are concerned about whether the opener could be fit on time to feature in the knockouts. However, even before that, the current question surfacing on the internet is — Will Alyssa Healy play today in Australia’s final group-stage match against South Africa?

Will Alyssa Healy Play Today in AUS-W vs SA-W Women’s World Cup 2025?

Australian captain Alyssa Healy is yet to recover from her calf strain that she sustained while training during the ongoing ICC Women’s World Cup 2025. Earlier, this injury had also ruled her out of their clash against the arch-rivals England. However, despite her absence, the Aussies registered a comfortable six-wicket victory in that clash to further strengthen their top spot in the Women’s World Cup points table.

According to the team’s vice-captain, Tahlia McGrath, the wicketkeeper-batter has not yet managed to be back to her full strength. The skipper is currently undergoing regular monitoring by the physios, and the side is expecting her to take the field soon while eyeing the semis.

“It’s a bit of a day-by-day (prognosis) and I’ll leave that in the hands of the physio. I think she’s tracking nicely, but a bit of a day-by-day progress,” noted McGrath.

Considering the all-rounder’s statement, it can be predicted that Healy is unlikely to feature in Australia’s playing XI against the Proteas for the final group-stage fixture.

Alyssa Healy Injury Update Ahead Of Women’s World Cup 2025 Semi-Finals

Healy’s unavailability for today’s clash would not have much impact on the side, as they have already qualified for the semi-finals of the mega ICC event. The defending champions are also well on course to defend their title and clinch the silverware for a record eighth time in the format.

The continuation of an unbeaten streak, defeating Laura Wolvaardt and Co. in the final league-stage match, will ensure Australia’s top-spot finish in the 50-over event. It will also see them take on the fourth-placed team in the first semi-final on October 29 in Guwahati.

However, as per McGrath, the team is hopeful of Healy to be fully fit ahead of the knockout stage of the tournament. The skipper would also look to be back soon in Australia’s playing XI, especially after notching up successive match-winning tons (142 and 113*) against India and Bangladesh, respectively.

