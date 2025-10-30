Emotional Jemimah Rodrigues Interview Reveals Last-Minute No.3 Plan After Highest Chase in Women’s ODI in Semi-Final vs Australia

India’s thrilling victory in the IND W vs AUS W semi-final not only produced the Highest Chase in Women’s ODI history but also a tearful, inspiring moment from Jemimah Rodrigues, whose post-match interview captured the raw emotion of India’s greatest-ever win and perhaps the greatest run-chase in the history of World Cup cricket, men’s or women’s.

Jemimah’s unbeaten 127 guided India to a record-breaking chase of 339 at the DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai, the highest Chase in Women’s ODI, and sent India into the Women’s World Cup 2025 final.

Jemimah Rodrigues Interview After Highest Chase in Women’s ODI

The Jemimah Rodrigues interview after India’s record chase was one of the most heartfelt moments in Women’s World Cup history. With tears, faith, and relief written across her face, Jemimah revealed how she had been told only minutes before the match that she would bat at No.3, and how faith carried her through the Highest Chase in Women’s ODI.

“I want to thank Jesus; I could not do this on my own,” Jemimah said. “It feels like a dream and it still hasn’t sunk in. I didn’t know I was batting at three. I was taking a shower and they just told me to get ready. Five minutes before going in, I got the call that I was at No.3.”

That decision changed everything. Promoted up the order in a crunch IND W vs AUS W semi-final, Jemimah delivered an innings for the ages, spearheading the Highest Chase in Women’s ODI history.

Jemimah Rodrigues Journey Before the Highest Chase in Women’s ODI

The Jemimah Rodrigues interview revealed that her journey to this stage was far from easy. She had been dropped from the previous year’s World Cup despite being in form and admitted to suffering from anxiety and self-doubt.

“Last year, I was dropped from this World Cup. I was in good form but things kept happening back-to-back. I’ve almost cried every day through this tour. I was not doing well mentally, going through anxiety. I knew I had to show up, and God took care of everything.”

Her resilience mirrored India’s. From 59/2 in the Powerplay, Jemimah and captain Harmanpreet Kaur built a game-changing 167-run stand that transformed the contest and led to the Highest Chase in Women’s ODI.

“Today was not about my fifty or my hundred, about making India win,” Jemimah said in the emotional post-match interview where she was literally in tears.

“Initially, I was just playing and I keep talking to myself. I just stood there and Jesus fought for me. A lot inside me was left, but was trying to stay calm. Seeing India win by five wickets, I could not stop myself. When Harry di [Harmanpreet Kaur] came, it was all about one good partnership. Towards the end, I was trying to push myself but was not able to.

“Deepti spoke to me every ball and kept encouraging me. When I cannot carry on, my teammates can encourage me. I cannot take credit for anything, I did not do anything on my own. Each and every member who chanted, cheered and believed, and for every run they were cheering, that pumped me up,” she concluded.

India Script History with Highest Successful Run Chase in Women’s ODIs

India’s chase of 339 against Australia is now officially the Highest Successful Run Chase in Women’s ODIs, surpassing Australia’s 330-run chase from earlier in the same tournament.

Team Opponent Runs Chased Venue Year India Women Australia 339 Navi Mumbai 2025 Australia Women India 330 Visakhapatnam 2025 Sri Lanka Women New Zealand 302 Potchefstroom 2024 Australia Women New Zealand 288 North Sydney 2012 Australia Women India 283 Wankhede 2023

