Harmanpreet Kaur Drops Alyssa Healy, But Kranti Gaud Steps In To Clean Up Australia Skipper In Women’s World Cup 2025 Semi-Final [WATCH]

India skipper Harmanpreet Kaur committed a major blunder in the decisive Women’s World Cup 2025 semi-final against Australia. In just the third over of the match, India had the chance to remove Aussie skipper Alyssa Healy.

On the second ball of the over, Renuka Singh bowled a fullish delivery outside off. Healy looked to go downtown but the ball seemed to just stick in the surface before coming onto the bat and she chipped it straight towards Harmanpreet at mid off. She reached out for the catch over her right shoulder but eventually could not hold onto the sitter as India missed a big chance to get an early breakthrough. The crowd too immediately went silent, which signifies the magnamity of the dropped opportunity.

However, thankfully for Harmanpreet Kaur, young pacer Kranti Gaud made amends soon by dismissing the Australian skipper on the first ball of the sixth over. She bowled a length ball in the channel that moved back a shade before getting a thick edge off Healy’s bat and crashing onto the stumps.

The Aussie opener eventually failed to capitalise on the lifeline, adding just three more runs after the drop, getting dismissed for 5.

India eye further inroads, Australia rebuild innings after Healy wicket

Speaking about the IND W vs AUS W Women’s World Cup 2025 semi-final, India will be eager to get a few more breakthroughs to push Australia on the back foot. The visitors, however, have shown good character to rebuild the innings after the initial setback.

At the time of writing this report, the Australia Women scoreboard read 60/1 in 9.2 overs with Phoebe Litchfield and Ellyse Perry currently batting in the middle.

Notably, India have lost to the Aussies in the previous encounter during the group stage but will hope to turn around fortunes this time to get one step closer to the elusive maiden World Cup title.

