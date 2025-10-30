Harmanpreet Kaur, Jemimah Rodrigues break into tears after highest chase in women's ODI against Australia in Women's World Cup 2025 [WATCH]

The Indian team pulled off a special win to register the highest chase in women’s ODI against Australia today (October 30) in the ongoing Women’s World Cup 2025. A match-winning century from Jemimah Rodrigurs helped India chase down a mammoth target of 339 and qualify for the final of the ICC event. Notably, the previous highest chase in Women’s ODI of 331 runs was done by Australia against India in the current tournament itself, when the teams locked horns during the league stage.

Following the win, Jemimah, who slammed an unbeaten 127*(134), could be seen breaking down into tears as her teammates rushed from the dugout to hug her. On the other hand, skipper Harmanpreet Kaur, who also played a crucial knock of 89(88), couldn’t control her emotions as tears rolled down her cheeks after Amanjot Kaur hit the winning runs.

Check the winning moment below.

Speaking about the IND W vs AUS W semi-final, it was a cracker of a contest which the India Women won in the end by five wickets. Australia batted first as Phoebe Litchfield slammed the fastest century in a women’s World Cup knockout matches (off just 78 balls). Ellyse Perry and Ashleigh Gardner also hit respective fifties, 77(88) and 63(45), to propel the Aussies to 338 in 49.5 overs.

Coming to the chase, India lost both their openers cheaply with Shafali Verma departing for 10 while Smriti Mandhana could manage just 24 runs. It was then a massive 167-run stand from Jemimah Rodrigues and Harmanpareet Kaur for the third wicket which turned the momentum in India’s favour and rebuilt the innings after the early setbacks. While Harmanpreet departed in the 36th over, Jemimah ensured to take India over the finishing line.

With the win over the seven-time champions, India are now one step closer to the winning their elusive maiden ICC title. India Women will lock horns with South Africa Women in the summit clash on Sunday (November 2).

