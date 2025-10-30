IND W vs AUS W Weather Report And Cut-Off Time — Is There A Reserve Day for Women’s World Cup 2025 Semi Final?

India Women will take on Australia Women in the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 semi-final.

India Women are set to face the defending champions, Australia Women, in the Women’s World Cup 2025 semi-final. But with a yellow alert issued across Mumbai for the day, fans are eagerly searching for the IND W vs AUS W Weather report for the knock-out clash in Navi Mumbai. Let’s find out — is there a reserve day for Women’s World Cup 2025 semi-final?

IND W vs AUS W Weather Report: Will Rain Affect Women’s World Cup 2nd Semi-final?

Multiple weather forecasters have predicted mild passing showers during the IND-W vs AUS-W semi-final, starting from 3 PM at the DY Patil Stadium.

BBC Weather : Predicts passing shower chances in the evening.

: Predicts passing shower chances in the evening. AccuWeather : Predicts overcast conditions entire day.

: Predicts overcast conditions entire day. Google Weather: “Cloudy” with a 70% precipitation probability.

Time Condition Temperature Rain Wind 3:00 PM Sunny Intervals 33° 5% S 17 km/h 4:00 PM Sunny Intervals 32° 3% S 17 km/h 5:00 PM Sunny Intervals 31° 0% S 17 km/h 6:00 PM Partly Cloudy 31° 10% S 17 km/h 7:00 PM Partly Cloudy 30° 10% S 17 km/h 8:00 PM Partly Cloudy 29° 10% SSE 15 km/h 9:00 PM Clear Sky 29° 0% SSE 15 km/h 10:00 PM Clear Sky 28° 0% SSE 15 km/h 11:00 PM Clear Sky 28° 0% SSE 13 km/h

Is There A Reserve Day for Women’s World Cup 2025 Semi-final?

If the Women’s World 2025 semi-final between IND-W and AUS-W gets interrupted by rain, the match officials would look to give their best effort to produce a match result. However, if the scheduled 50-over game could not take place, a reduced 20-over match will be played between the sides.

Further, if the resumed action could not be completed today due to rain, the match will restart from the same position on the reserve day, on October 31. In case the match gets abandoned for the day even after reducing overs, a full 50-over per side fixture will take place on the following day.

However, if the match fails to get to a result including two days of interrupted actions, the higher-ranked team on the points table, i.e., Australia, will advance to the Final. But according to the forecasts, two entire days of washout are unlikely to happen as fans can hope to see the maximum of thrilling contest between the two top cricketing nations.

ALSO READ:

India Women vs Australia Women: Road to Women’s World Cup 2025 Semi-final

The hosts, India, had started off their campaign with back-to-back victories against Sri Lanka and Pakistan. But a slump in form midway through the tournament resulted in three consecutive defeats facing South Africa, Australia and England. However, the Women in Blue swiftly turned around the momentum to register a convincing win over New Zealand, before their final league-stage wash-out against Bangladesh.

On the other hand, the reigning champions, Australia, have continued their usual dominating form throughout the mega ICC event. They will be entering the semi-finals on the back of great momentum. The Aussies would look to continue their unbeaten streak in the knockouts in a bid to claim their record 10th appearance in the summit clash in Women’s ODI World Cup history.

The last time these two sides faced in the tournament, Australia had registered a three-wicket victory over Harmanpreet Kaur and Co. However, the Women in Blue would want to avenge that defeat to seal their third Women’s World Cup Final berth, following two runners-up finishes in 2005 and 2017.

But it will take a massive effort from the hosts to defeat Alyssa Healy’s side in the knock-out fixture. With seven ODI silverwares, Australia are the most successful team in the championship’s history. Meanwhile, India will also miss their key opener, Pratika Rawal. The batter has been unfortunately ruled out of the tournament with an ankle injury that she suffered during the Bangladesh clash.

Notably, the duo of vice-captain Smriti Mandhana and Rawal amassed a huge 673 runs to become the top-scoring opening pair of the 50-over event so far. However, the winning team of today’s clash will face South Africa in the Final on November 2 in the same stadium.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.