IND W vs NZ W Playing 11: Likely Batting Order for India vs New Zealand Today Women’s World Cup 2025 Match 24

It's a must-win clash for both teams to stay in contention for the Women's World Cup 2025 title.

India Women (IND W) will face New Zealand Women (NZ W) in Match No.24 of the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai, on October 23. Let’s check the IND W vs NZ W Playing 11 in this must-win clash for both teams.

After a four-run loss against England, the hosts India need two-in-two wins to secure the last spot in the qualification for the 50-over tournament. Coming into the home ICC event, the fans’ expectations were high for the Women in Blue. But the team has failed to put up their best game so far in the championship, registering only two wins out of five fixtures.

On the other hand, New Zealand are fighting for the same spot. They find themselves in a similar situation, needing to win both of their remaining fixtures, against India and England. Two defeats, as many washouts, and a solitary victory against Bangladesh have placed them in the fifth position, just below Harmanpreet Kaur and Co. While a win against the hosts will keep their hopes alive, a loss in the fixture would knock the White Ferns out of the tournament.

Details of Women’s World Cup 2025

IND W vs NZ W Playing 11 Today

IND W Playing 11

India are expected to bring back Jemimah Rodrigues.

IND W Likely Playing 11: Pratika Rawal, Smriti Mandhana, Harleen Deol, Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh (WK), Deepti Sharma, Amanjot Kaur, Sneh Rana, Kranti Gaud, and Shree Charani.

IND W Batting Order:

Openers: Pratika Rawal, Smriti Mandhana

No.3: Harleen Deol

Middle-order: Harmanpreet Kaur, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh, Deepti Sharma

Lower-order: Amanjot Kaur, Sneh Rana, Kranti Gaud, Shree Charani

ALSO READ:

NZ W Playing 11

New Zealand brought back Rosemary Mair for Bree Illing in their previous fixture. For this game, they’re expected to play both players with Eden Carson in place of Lea Tahuhu.

NZ-W Likely Playing 11: Suzie Bates, Georgia Plimmer, Amelia Kerr, Sophie Devine (c), Brooke Halliday, Maddy Green, Isabella Gaze (wk), Jess Kerr, Rosemary Mair, Eden Carson, and Bree Illing.

NZ W Batting Order:

Openers: Suzie Bates, Georgia Plimmer

No.3: Amelia Kerr

Middle-order: Sophie Devine, Brooke Halliday, Maddy Green, Isabella Gaze

Lower-order: Jess Kerr, Rosemary Mair, Eden Carson, Bree Illing

