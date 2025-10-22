India Coach Breaks Silence on Smriti Mandhana, Harmanpreet Kaur Not Scoring a Century in Women’s World Cup 2025

India’s top batters Harmanpreet Kaur and Smriti Mandhana had a slow start to the Women’s World Cup 2025 campaign. However, India need their two stalwarts to fire next against New Zealand tomorrow (October 23) to stay alive in the race for semis after three consecutive losses to South Africa, Australia and England.

After four subpar outings, skipper Harmanpreet Kaur returned to form with a 70 against England while Mandhana looked in good touch in the last couple of outings – 80 against Australia and 88 against England. Apart from the star duo, four other India batters have crossed the fifty-run mark but the three-digit score still remains elusive.

This could act as a psychological block going into the business end of the tournament and India head coach Amol Muzumdar confirmed that active efforts are going on to address it.

Speaking on the eve of the NZ game, Muzumdar said at the press-conference, “We are well aware that a three-figure mark hasn’t come this World Cup.”

He also added, “We’ve had honest discussions about it. And the players also have been honest that, ‘Yes, instead of a fifty, we could have converted that into a hundred’. They are aware of it. And I’m hopeful that it will come in the next couple of games.”

How can India qualify for Women’s World Cup 2025?

India women are currently placed fourth in the points table with two wins from five games. With three teams – Australia, England, and South Africa already qualified for the semis, there remains only one available berth.

On the other hand, India, Sri Lanka and New Zealand are vying for the last available slot with each on four points. Let’s see how India can secure it?

Scenario 1

India beat New Zealand and Bangladesh in last two matches (W=4, Pts=8): Guaranteed qualification

Scenario 2

India lose to NZ and beat Bangladesh (W=3, Pts=6): Qualification will depend on NZ or SL losing their final game by a specific margin.

Scenario 3

India win against NZ but lose to Bangladesh (W=3, Pts=6): Qualification will depend on NZ or SL losing their final game by a specific margin.

