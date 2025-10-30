Jemimah Rodrigues Sizzling Century Helps India Qualify for Women’s World Cup 2025 Final; Key Takeaways From IND W vs AUS W Semifinal

India shattered the record for the highest-ever successful run-chase in Women’s ODI history to defeat Australia in the semi-finals of the ongoing Women’s World Cup 2025. Jemimah Rodrigues was a chief architect of this historic batting display with an incredible century as India Women chased down a target of 339 to secure a five-wicket win. The previous record of 331 was held by Australia, who had achieved the feat in this World Cup itself, against India as well, during the group stages.

With the victory over the seven-time champions, India have now confirmed a berth in the summit clash of the ICC event against South Africa and are just one step away from their elusive maiden ICC title.

Let’s take a look at the key takeaways from the high-scoring affair that transpired today.

Phoebe Litchfield registers fastest WWC knockout ton

The left-handed opener blasted a fiery 119 off just 93 balls including a staggering 17 boundaries and three maximums to help set the foundation for a big score and Australia capitalised on the strong start by posting a towering total of 338. In the process, the 22-year-old entered the record books for scoring the fastest hundred in women’s World Cup knockout matches — off just 78 balls.

Smriti Mandhana’s struggles in ICC knockouts continue

The Indian batting stalwart, who has been in stellar form this year and in the ongoing tournament as well, couldn’t break the jinx of her struggles in ICC knockouts. In a crucial chase where India needed Smriti to deliver, she fell for run-a-ball 24 which put the home side in a crisis before Jemimah’s rescue act.

To give context to Smriti’s struggles in knockouts, her scores read – 6 (2017 WC semi), 0 (2017 WC Final), 34 (2018 T20 WC Semi), 11 (2020 T20 WC semi), 2 (2023 T20 WC semi).

Jemimah Rodrigues ton

It was the perfect redemption arc for Jemimah Rodrigues who was dropped midway through the tournament for not looking in the best of touches. However, she made a return during the final league stage match against Bangladesh and slammed a fifty before hitting a marvellous match-winning 127(134) against Australia today.

