Most Wickets in Women’s World Cup: Marizanne Kapp Goes Past Indian Legend With Five-Wicket Haul in SA W vs ENG W Semi-Final Clash

South Africa star Marizanne Kapp gave a sheer testament to her bowling skills by taking a stellar five-wicket haul in the ongoing Women’s World Cup 2025. Kapp’s heroics, alongside Laura Wolvaardt’s 169, played a key role in helping the Proteas outclass England Women by a big margin of 125 runs in the decisive semi-final and book a spot in the grand finale.

In the process, Marizanne Kapp also entered the record books for taking the most wickets in Women’s World Cup history, going past former India pace legend Jhulan Goswami’s tally.

Let’s take a look at the top five names with most wickets in women’s World Cup.

Marizanne Kapp – 44 wickets

With her best bowling figures of 5/20 against England today, the 35-year-old Proteas took her total tally to 44 scalps to seal the apex spot in the list. Her 44 wickets have come at an average of 20.80, while maintaining a tidy economy of 4.39, including two fifers and one four-wicket haul. Interestingly, she also achieved the feat in just 28 innings, six less than second in list Jhulan Goswami.

Jhulan Goswami – 43 wickets

Former Indian pacer spearhead and captain is second on the list with 43 World Cup wickets under her belt. Goswami, who retired from the sport in 2022, has best figures of 4/16 in WWC with two four-fers to her name.

Lyn Fullston – 39 wickets

The former Aussie star is a pioneer of women’s cricket after she took 23 wickets during the 1981-82 edition of WWC. That remains the most wickets taken in a single edition of the tournament- a record that is still unmatched today.

On the all-time list, she is third with 39 scalps, which comprises two four-wicket hauls and two fifers.

Megan Schutt – 39 wickets

Australia’s Megan Schutt takes the fourth spot on the list of most wickets in Women’s World Cup. She has picked up 39 wickets, including five in the ongoing edition. With Australia still in contention with a maximum of two more matches left, Schutt has a chance to climb up the ladder and even topple Kapp from the top.

Carole Hodges – 37 wickets

The former England spinner is the fifth and final name on the list. From 1982 to 1993, Hodges was a cornerstone of the team’s bowling attack. She was the leading wicket-taker with 37 dismissals and also contributed significant runs, establishing herself as one of the most dominant players of her generation. Her enduring record stands as a testament to her profound impact on women’s cricket.

