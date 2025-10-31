‘Never Thought She’d Be a Cricketer’ – India Star’s Father Makes Emotional Confession Ahead of Women’s World Cup 2025 Final

Young India wicketkeeper-batter Richa Ghosh has been a key cog in India’s run to the Women’s World Cup 2025 Final. She has been one of India’s top performers with her audacious and fearless batting.

She gave a testament to her big-hitting abilities during the group stage match against South Africa with a fiery 94. Against Pakistan too, Richa played the finisher’s role to perfection, coming out to bat with just five overs left and smacked a quickfire 20-ball 35.

In the semis against Australia last night (October 30) as well, she played a much-needed cameo of 26(16) to help reduce the pressure as India recorded the highest-ever successful run-chase (339) in Women’s ODI history.

So far in the ICC event, she has racked up 201 runs in seven innings at an average of 40.20.

Speaking after her crucial contributions to India’s success, Richa’s father got emotional and revealed how he never imagined his daughter turning pro.

In a chat with Indian Express, Manabendra Ghosh said,

“She used to come along with me when I played. She’d start knocking around; so active, so full of life. At that time, I never thought she’d become a cricketer. I just put her into a club for fitness. But her determination, her sincerity shone through from a very early age.”

He added, “Some of her knocks caught the selectors’ attention. From one age group to another, she kept moving up. At just 13, she represented Bengal’s senior team.”

Is Richa Ghosh India’s best finisher in ODIs?

The 22-year-old has already given testament to his finishing skills in both the WPL and in India colours. Going by stats, Richa stands as India’s best finisher in ODIs with a SR of 106 and an average of 28. The next best numbers belong to Deepti Sharma, who has played 20 more innings, averaging 36.06 but has a SR of 77.75.

In short, Richa is a beast when it comes to the role. Furthermore, she has a dot ball percentage under 50%, which means she is hitting every other ball. She can also combine with the tail better than someone like Deepti Sharma or Amanjot Kaur and also helps India save a big weapon to unleash in the later stages of the game, increasing the threat factor for the opposition.

