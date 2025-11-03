Pratika Rawal Celebrates in Wheelchair, Smriti Mandhana and Harmnapreet Kaur Share Emotional Hug As India Win Women’s World Cup 2025 [WATCH]

The Indian Women team scripted history by winning their first-ever ICC title, after outclassing South Africa by 52 runs in the Women’s World Cup 2025 Final today (November 2). The Harmanpreet Kaur-led side became only the fourth nation to win the coveted title, with Australia, England and New Zealand having won it before.

As soon as India skipper took the catch of Nadine de Klerk and the last Proteas wicket fell, the Indian players rushed towards Harmanpreet Kaur to join her in the celebrations.

India opener Pratika Rawal, who was ruled out for the knockout stage due to an injury, also joined the team, strolling onto the pitch in her wheelchair. She even briefly tried to groove and dance with the team despite her injured leg.

The camera then panned to the seniors in the side – captain Harmanpreet and her deputy Smriti Mandhana, both of whom had tears in their eyes as they shared an extended hug.

Check the heartwarming moments after the win below.

🇮🇳 Congratulations to the Indian Women’s World Champion Team! 🏆🎉



Reminds me of Sky’s catch in T20 WC 🥵🥵#INDWvsSAW #CWC2025 pic.twitter.com/7ELfG1tvdi — Prince (@Prince_decoded) November 2, 2025

Speaking about the IND W vs SA W contest, Deepti Sharma was India’s star performer as she delivered with both the bat and ball to help India win the elusive maiden title. She first hit a fifty (56 off 58) with the bat before taking a stellar fifer and was one of the key architects of the magnanimous win. She also finished the tournament as the highest wicket-taker with 22 wickets and won the Player of the tournament award.

Apart from Deepti, Shafali Verma was the other top performer in the final, top-scoring for India with a deft knock of 87 and also contributed with two wickets to win the Player of the match award.

Chasing a 299 run target, South Africa skipper Laura Wolvaardt kept the Proteas in the hunt with a sublime century but they kept losing wickets from the other end. Wolvaardt eventually departed in the 42nd over which shifted the momentum in India’s favour. Next, Nadine de Klerk, who played a blinder to defeat India in the group stage, tried to take the game deep but fell prey in the 46th over to pull curtains on the thriller of a contest.

