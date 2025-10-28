Will Shafali Verma Play Women’s World Cup 2025 Semi-Final vs Australia Since Being Named Replacement After Pratika Rawal Injury?

Will Shafali Verma play the semi-final against Australia in the Women’s World Cup 2025 after being a late addition to the India squad following Pratika Rawal injury?

India were dealt a major injury blow after in-form opener Pratika Rawal was ruled out of the remainder of the Women’s World Cup 2025. The Pratika Rawal injury on October 26, in India’s final league stage match against Bangladesh, after having an awkward fall while fielding.

The injury couldn’t have come at a bad time as India are slated to lock horns against heavyweights Australia next in the semifinal of the ICC event on October 30 as they eye their elusive maiden ICC title.

Pratika Rawal Injury Rules Her Out Of Women’s World Cup

Furthermore, Pratika Rawal was in stellar form and is currently the second-highest run scorer in the tournament after fellow opener Smriti Mandhana with 308 runs in six innings at an impressive average of 51.33, which also includes a century and a fifty. In the group stage match against Australia too, she impressed with well-made 76.

However, in her absence, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has now named Shafali Verma as the replacement for the remainder of the Women’s World Cup 2025. Further updates on Pratika Rawal injury and her long-term recovery timeline are awaited.

Pratika Rawal eclipsed Shafali Verma to seal a spot in the India Women’s World Cup 2025 squad

For the unversed, Pratika Rawal’s consistent performances with the bat had forced the selectors to opt for continuity than Shafali Verma’s X-factor and aggression for the mega-event. Due to poor returns, Shafali was not in the scheme of the 50-over setup in the buildup to the World Cup.

She had a poor run in ODIs in 2024, managing just 108 runs at an average of 18 in six games, with her last appearance in the format coming against New Zealand in October 2024.

Two years apart. Same semi-finals rivals. Similar lead-up



In 2023, Sneh Rana replaced an unwell Pooja Vastrakar before the T20 World Cup SF v Australia



In 2025, Pratika Rawal’s injury brings in Shafali Verma, again before #INDvAUS SF



This rivalry keeps scripting its own sequel — Annesha Ghosh (@ghosh_annesha) October 27, 2025

Shafali Verma, however, recently made a comeback in ODIs during the 50-overs leg of India A’s multi-format tour of Australia – her first assignment in the format since being dropped from the senior squad. She managed 92 runs, including a fifty in three innings.

Now with a second chance to make a big impact and help India win the World Cup, Shafali has the perfect opportunity to give a testament to his sheer skillset and silence the critics.

Will Shafali Verma Play The Women’s World Cup Semi-Final Against Australia?

In most likelihood, India will have Shafali Verma in the playing XI for the semi-final at the top of the order alongside Smriti Mandhana. Mandhana opened the innings with Shafali in an ODI for the last time in October 2024, more than a year ago. Together, the duo has batted 25 times, making 893 partnership runs at an average of 37 with one century stand and six fifty stands.

Likely India playing XI for Women’s ODI World Cup 2025 semi-final vs Australia: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (wk), Sneh Rana, Amanjot Kaur, Shree Charani, Renuka Singh Thakur, Kranti Gaud

