Why is Shafali Verma Not in India ODI Squad For Women’s World Cup 2025?

The Semi-Final is on October 30 against

While India named a star-studded lineup for the ongoing Women’s World Cup 2025, one big name missing from the roster was that of aggressive opening batter Shafali Verma. This is because she was not in the scheme of things in the 50-overs format in the buildup to the ICC event. However, the recent Pratika Rawal injury has fans raising questions about Verma’s selection.

Pratika Rawal endured a freak injury during India’s dead rubber clash against Bangladesh on October 26 in Navi Mumbai. She has been ruled out of the upcoming Semi-Final clash against Australia on October 30 at the same venue.

The reason for Shafali being out of the pecking order is that the 21-year-old was dropped from the ODI side last year owing to her poor returns. Her last 50-over appearance came against New Zealand in October 2024. That year, Shafali could manage just 108 runs at an average of 18 in six games.

Shafali Verma, however, recently made a comeback in ODIs during the 50-overs leg of India A’s multi-format tour of Australia – her first assignment in the format since being dropped from the senior squad. She managed 92 runs, including a fifty in three innings. But it was not enough to convince the management to include her in the squad, given that there was a more consistent option. However, Pratika Rawal injury has led to a disruption in the squad after she was ruled out for the knock-out match against Australia.

ALSO READ:

Who has replaced Shafali Verma in India’s World Cup 2025 squad?

India decided to drop Shafali’s X-factor to bring in the maturity of Pratika Rawal. The 25-year-old, ever since replacing Shafali at the top, has been a run machine, which made it difficult to keep her out. Not just that, she also combines brilliantly with Smriti Mandhana at the top and the management clearly wanted continuity.

In the ongoing World Cup too, she gave a testament to his sheer batting prowess with some incredible knocks. She slammed her maiden World Cup hundred with a gritty 122 (134) against New Zealand last night and in the process helped India qualify for the semi-finals. In the process, the duo hammered their second-highest and second 200+ partnership.

Pratika, in fact, is currently the second-highest run-scorer in the tournament after fellow opening partner Smriti Mandhana, with 308 in six games at an average of 51.33. She also has a fifty to her name.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.