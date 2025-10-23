Smriti Mandhana Almost Gifts Wicket Away Before Being Saved by DRS in Must-Win Women’s World Cup 2025 Clash [WATCH]

India opener Smriti Mandhana was almost on the verge of doing New Zealand a big favour in their must-win clash in the ongoing Women’s World Cup 2025. After registering a third consecutive fifty at the ICC event, Smriti looked on course for her first ton of the tournament.

However, when she was batting on 77, New Zealand momentarily got away with the prized scalp after Amelia Kerr trapped the left-hander lbw. Mandhana walked across the stumps and heaved across but missed it as the ball struck her pad.

As the on-field umpire gave out, Mandhana started walking towards the dugout but a brief intervention with fellow opener Pratika Rawal made her opt for the DRS. Much to the surprise of the New Zealand side and Smriti Mandhana herself, replays showed a spike when the ball crossed her bat and she got a lifeline due to the lucky DRS.

The 29-year-old managed to capitalise on the chance and reached the three-digit score, her first of the tournament so far. Suzie Bates eventually dismissed Mandhana on 109(95), which comprised 10 boundaries and four maximums.

Smriti Mandhana, Pratika Rawal get India off to a flyer

Speaking about the IND W vs NZ W match, the India openers gave the co-hosts of the Women’s World Cup 2025 a flying start with a 212-run opening stand. While Mandhana departed shortly after her ton, Pratika Rawal has now moved into the 90s and is inching closer to her century.

Following Mandhana’s dismissal, Jemimah Rodrigues came out to bat at No.3 after being promoted up in a bid to continue the momentum.

At the time of writing this report, the India Women scoreboard read 227/1 in 35.5 overs with Pratika and Jemimah in the middle.

The Harmanpreet Kaur-led side are coming into the contest after three successive defeats against South Africa, Australia and England and will need to beat New Zealand tonight to keep their chances of semis qualification alive. India will ideally need to win both their last games (NZ and BAN) to guarantee a top-four finish.

