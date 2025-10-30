Smriti Mandhana Leaves The Field in Disbelief After A Thin Edge in IND-W vs AUS-W Women’s World Cup 2025 Semi-final [WATCH]

India Women’s formidable opener Smriti Mandhana has been dismissed for just 24 runs in the all-important IND-W vs AUS-W Women’s World Cup 2025 Semi-final clash.

The batter looked in utter disbelief as she failed to realise the thin edge on the second ball just after the powerplay. The defending champions, Australia, have already dismissed both of the hosts’ openers.

At the time of writing, India are at 138/2 after 23 overs while chasing 339, with captain Harmanpreet Kaur (37) and Jemimah Rodrigues (55) at the crease.

More to follow…

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.