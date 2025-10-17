Sri Lanka Batter Stretchered Off After Freak Knee Injury in SL vs SA Women’s World Cup 2025 [WATCH]

Sri Lanka opener Vishmi Gunaratne suffered an unfortunate injury that forced her leave the field on a stretcher during the SL-W vs SA-W match in the ongoing Women’s World Cup 2025.

The incident happened on the fourth ball of the fifth over. Vishmi, who was on strike, played the ball towards mid-on for a single. However, as she was reaching the non-striker’s end, a throw from Nondumiso Shangase came and hit her on the left knee. The ball missed the pads and hit her on the bones hard, and while she completed the run, she fell down immediately wincing in pain.

The medical staff had to rush in with a stretcher as she was unable to get up. She retired hurt for 12(16).

Watch the video of the incident below.

ALSO READ:

At the time of writing this report, the Sri Lanka Women scoreboard read 46 for 2 in 12 overs with Kavisha Dilhari and Harshitha Samarawickrama currently batting in the middle.

(More to follow)

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.