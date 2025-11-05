‘Beats Up Juniors A Lot’ — Teammate Accuses Bangladesh Women Skipper Nigar Sultana Joty of Mistreating Youngsters During Women’s World Cup 2025

But the Bangladesh Cricket Board has denied all the allegations made against the captain.

The Women’s World Cup 2025 has recently witnessed history with the hosts, India, getting crowned with their maiden ICC title. But just days after the event’s grand conclusion, a Bangladesh Women’s player has accused their skipper, Nigar Sultana Joty, of misconduct with the junior players during the tournament.

Bangladesh Pacer’s Shocking Claims About Nigar Sultana Joty

Bangladeshi seamer Jahanara Alam has made some shocking claims about their captain. She has accused her of physical abuse against the juniors. Moreover, the 32-year-old claimed that the mistreatment is not “new” to the players. Previously, several juniors had also faced a similar behaviour from the wicketkeeper-batter.

“This is nothing new. Joty beats up the juniors a lot. Even during this World Cup, the juniors told me, ‘No, I won’t do this again. Then I’ll have to get slapped again.’ I heard from some people, ‘I got beaten up yesterday.’ I am not alone, everyone in the Bangladesh team is more or less a victim. Everyone’s suffering is different,” the player alleged while speaking to Kaler Kontho.

Notably, Alam has failed to make it to the side since her last T20I appearance against Ireland at home in December 2024. She has scalped 108 wickets in 135 matches for Bangladesh so far. However, the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has denied all the allegations made against the women’s team skipper Joty. In a press release, the board has noted Alam’s statements as “baseless”.

“The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has taken note of recent remarks made in the media by a former member of the Bangladesh Women’s National Cricket Team, in which she has made a series of allegations against the current National Team Captain, players, staff and team management. The BCB categorically and strongly refutes these allegations, which are baseless, fabricated and devoid of any truth,” read the press release.

Bangladesh Had An Abysmal Women’s World Cup 2025 Campaign

The Bangladesh women’s team is yet to advance to the knockouts of any of the Women’s World Cup tournaments so far. The recently concluded edition was no different than that. Except for their last group-stage clash washout against the eventual champions, India, the side managed only one victory in their remaining six matches.

Bangladesh’s solitary win came after defeating Pakistan in their tournament opener, who failed to register a single victory in the Women’s World Cup 2025 points table. Their captain Joty also endured similar fortunes in the ODI championship, scoring just 157 runs in seven fixtures, averaging an underwhelming 22.42.

