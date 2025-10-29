Top 5 Highest Scores in Women’s World Cup Knockout Matches — Laura Wolvaardt Enters List During SA W vs ENG W Semi Final

In the Women’s World Cup 2025 semi-final in Guwahati, South Africa captain Laura Wolvaardt played a superb innings and entered the list of highest scores in Women’s World Cup knockout matches.

Laura Wolvaardt Enters List of Highest scores in Women’s World Cup Knockout Matches

Laura Wolvaardt scored a brilliant 169 runs off 143 balls, hitting 20 fours and four sixes at a strike rate of 118.18. She fought alone for her team, as no other South African batter managed to score a fifty. With this outstanding knock, she now holds the 3rd highest score in Women’s World Cup knockout matches. Thanks to her innings, South Africa posted a total of 319 for 7 in 50 overs. She became the first captain to score a hundred in a Women’s ODI World Cup knockout match.

It is also the highest individual score for South Africa in a Women’s ODI World Cup match.

Top 5 Highest Scores In Women’s World Cup Knockout Matches

Harmanpreet Kaur holds the record for the highest score in Women’s World Cup knockout matches with her unbeaten 171 against Australia in the 2017 semi-final. Alyssa Healy is second with 170 runs in the 2022 World Cup final against England. Laura Wolvaardt now sits in third place with her 169 in the 2025 semi-final. Nat Sciver-Brunt is fourth with an unbeaten 148 in the same 2022 final where Healy scored 170, and Healy appears again at fifth with 129 against West Indies in the 2022 semi-final. Wolvaardt has now become only the third batter to score 150 or more in a Women’s World Cup knockout match.

Player Name Runs Balls Opposition Date Harmanpreet Kaur (IND) 171* 143 Australia 20 July 2017 Alyssa Healy (AUS) 170 188 England 3 Apr 2022 Laura Wolvaardt (SA) 169 184 England 29 Oct 2025 Nat Sciver-Brunt (ENG) 148* 145 Australia 3 Apr 2022 Alyssa Healy (AUS) 129 144 West Indies 30 Mar 2022

Laura Wolvaardt Tops Run-Scoring Charts in World Cup 2025

With this innings, Laura Wolvaardt is now the leading run-scorer in the Women’s World Cup 2025. She has scored 470 runs in eight innings at an average of 67.14 and a strike rate of 97.91, including one century and three half-centuries. She has been leading by example for South Africa and her knock in the semi-final will be remembered as one of the best in Women’s World Cup history.

